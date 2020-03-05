Pittsylvania County Schools is looking to hire more teachers for the 2020-21 school year, so the division will host a teacher job fair Saturday at Chatham Middle School.
Representatives from all 21 county schools and administrative staff will be on hand to meet with applicants to discuss salaries, professional development and a new teacher mentor program.
"This event provides the opportunity for candidates to meet school principals personally and in turn, principals are able to get a head start on identifying prospective teachers for the upcoming school year," said Steve Mayhew, assistant superintendent for administration.
Pittsylvania County Schools has approximately 9,000 students distributed between 10 elementary schools, four middle schools, four high schools, a career and technical center, an alternative school and Victory Academy, a small school for elementary students with significant behavioral problems.
The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Chatham Middle School. All prospective teachers are asked to bring copies of their resume and to dress professionally.
