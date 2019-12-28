Thank you for Reading.
Rosie’s Gaming Emporium opened in Vinton in May. The location has 150 historic horse racing machines and off-track betting on real-life horse races happening in other places. Danville could be getting a Rosie’s after city voters approved pari-mutuel betting in November.
It's been nearly two months since Danville voters approved off-track betting in the city.
But it looks like Danville is on the back-burner for now while Colonial Downs — which hopes to open a Rosie's Gaming Emporium here — focuses on opening locations in Dumfries and Chesapeake.
"Our discussions with Danville leaders are ongoing," said Colonial Downs spokesman Mark Hubbard. "We have not altered our focus on Danville. We want to make sure we proceed in a way that aligns with the city's objectives."
Colonial Downs, based in New Kent County, owns the multiple Rosie's sites throughout Virginia.
If a facility were to open in Danville, it would include two types of betting: historic horse racing involving simulated, video game-like races in which players bet on chosen horses and satellite betting on real-life horse races taking place throughout North America.
Colonial Downs submitted paperwork and petitioned to get a pari-mutuel betting question on Danville's ballot. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent by Colonial Downs and its parent company, Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC, to convince the city's voters to approve it.
Danville Economic Development Director Telly Tucker did not answer questions about the status of Rosie's plans for the city.
"There has been no public announcement of a Rosie's location to Danville, so this would be ... treated as an unannounced economic development project," Tucker said Thursday.
City Manager Ken Larking would not speculate on possible locations for a Rosie's in Danville.
"I usually leave it to the developer or business owner to decide what they believe is the best location for their business," Larking said. "As long as it's properly zoned, we'll work with that business."
There is no specific timeline for a Rosie's project in the city, Hubbard said.
"Our primary objective is to proceed as partners with the city by developing a plan that meets the needs of all parties involved," Hubbard said. "We very much appreciate the support given to us by voters in the recent referendum."
Colonial Downs continues to evaluate possible locations and sizes for a project, he said. Current state statute allows for 150 historic horse racing games in Danville.
As for the other locations, Rosie's hopes to open in Dumfries — which also approved pari-mutuel betting in November — in the summer of 2020. A new location in Chesapeake would likely follow, he said.
"Chesapeake has been in the works since well before the referendums and was always scheduled to follow New Kent, Vinton, Richmond and Hampton [where other Rosie's are located]," Hubbard said. "Our work with Dumfries town leaders just happens to be on a slightly faster track. We are not rushing any project as it is most important to get them all right."
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
