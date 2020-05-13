The River District Association is launching a program that will cover the cost of at least eight businesses to build or improve own e-commerce sites.
The effort is part of an upcoming website building learning lab that will include a series of workshops, according to a news release from the River District Association.
"We want to help businesses that don't have an e-commerce storefront establish a website or add online sales to an existing one," River District Association Executive Director Diana Schwartz said in a news release. "The great thing about this program is that it will also teach business owners how to manage their own sites."
The website learning lab will be hosted by Letterpress Communications, in partnership with Danville-based firms Business Cannon and Rivertown.
Applications for the program will be accepted through May 20 on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will launch May 26.
Application information will be posted on the River District Association website at www.riverdistrictassociation.com, and at the group's Facebook page. Information is also available by emailing Schwartz at diana@riverdistrictassociation.com.
