The former Owens-Brockway Glass building in Ringgold has sold for $3.85 million to local property management group Rick Barker Properties.
The company bought the 152,000 square-foot distribution center as an investment with the hopes of attracting a manufacturer there, Barker told the Danville Register & Bee.
"It would elevate the building if it could attract manufacturing because that would create more jobs," Barker said Monday.
The building, previously owned by Cruciger LP in Pennsylvania, also once housed eToys Direct and most recently Ikea, which leased the structure and used it for furniture distribution until ceasing operations in December.
Ikea finished emptying out the building Friday, Barker said. it is located at 240 Factory Lane in Ringgold and is separate from the former 925,000-square-foot IKEA facility at Cane Creek.
Barker owns several businesses, including Mucho Taqueria and Tequileria and The Garage Artisan Smoked Meats in the River District. He also owns Supply Resources Inc., and Lynchburg Public Warehouse.
