Mike Shelton, a longtime resident of Keeling who lives in a three-bedroom brick home, is cutting his winter electric bill by half with the installation of solar panels.
In the winter, his utility bill would often exceed $400 a month. With the new solar panel system he recently bought, he will pay a flat monthly rate of about $220.
“This is guaranteed at a set price per month," he said.
While utility-scale solar facilities are corralling thousands of acres and leaving little tax benefits for Pittsylvania County, the residential solar industry is also moving forward slowly in the county. And recently-passed legislation from Gov. Ralph Northam opened the door for even more.
Karen Hayes, deputy director of community development for Pittsylvania County, said that on average two permits per month are granted for residential solar units. While the Pittsylvania County Zoning Ordinance has all sorts of specific requirements for utility-scale solar projects, smaller, residential solar units are a permitted use in all zoning districts and are only bound by a few basic requirements.
When the solar industry was in its early phases, exorbitant upfront costs meant that the products were only attainable for a few. As costs have dropped, tax credits have been introduced, financial models have changed and the industry has become more accessible. Now, the average up-front cost would be about $15,000-$20,000 depending on the size, said Damian Pitt, chair of the Urban and Regional Studies and Planning Program at Virginia Commonwealth University who is an expert on solar policy.
“The ultimate challenge here is the idea that it is an upfront cost. But it pays for itself over time," Pitt said.
With the most common financing structure, customers will obtain a loan to cover the upfront costs, which they will then pay back over time. In the meantime, they will have a greatly reduced electric bill.
Through a process called net metering, the customer receives credits for the electricity that their solar panels add to the grid. Both the amount of energy that a customer needs and the amount of electricity that the solar panels generate fluctuate with the weather, among other factors.
“Quite simply, our responsibility to provide a reliable grid and power to that customer 24/7 doesn’t stop when they install solar panels,” said Cathryn Bond, vice president of public policy and state affairs for Dominion Energy, which has five customers in Pittsylvania County with residential panels.
Sometimes, a customer may have to pay some money to the utility provider to make up the difference between the power they used and generated, but a customer cannot earn money by generating more power than they use.
As a result of economies of scale, growing demand and increased competition among a growing number of companies in the industry, prices have dropped. The soft costs — or those associated with the permitting process and site assessment — have decreased pretty significantly, Pitt said.
Jayson Waller, CEO of Mooresville, North Carolina-based Home Power Solar, said the company has done dozens of installations in Pittsylvania County over the last few years. Last year, the company's installations were up 65% in Virginia compared to 2018, he said.
In Virginia, solar panels are largely exempt from local property taxes, and there are also federal tax credits available.
As the residential solar industry has developed in Virginia, large utility companies have generally lobbied against rule changes that would allow the industry to expand. Their primary argument, Pitt said, is that major increases in the practice would create costs that are passed on to the consumers.
“All of that has been a pretty disingenuous argument in my opinion,” Pitt said, noting that there has not been any comprehensive studies that come to that conclusion.
That changed during this legislative session.
Even amidst a global pandemic, on April 12 Northam signed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which requires all utilities and competitive suppliers to generate 100% of their energy from renewable sources by 2050.
The bill expands the cap on the amount of energy that utility providers can have generated by net metering — the vast majority of which comes from residential solar units — to 6%. Before, utility providers were allowed to generate a maximum of 1% of the previous year’s peak load through residential solar options.
In Dominion territory, that number currently sits at about 0.4%, Bond said, while Director of Danville Utilities Jason Grey said that there are only 15 customers with residential solar units in Danville’s territory.
Pitt and Waller both believe that the new legislation will likely lead to more growth in the residential solar industry.
"Allowing for solar to keep growing is sound public policy because it’s a clean energy source," Waller said.
With the percent of residential solar units already sitting well below the cap, Bond and Grey don’t envision these changes having too much impact in their territories.
