Regulators extend moratorium on utility shut offs
RICHMOND — Virginia's regulators have extended a moratorium on service disconnections for utility customers through the end of August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Corporation Commission issued the order Friday continuing a ban on service cut-offs through August 31. Utilities must offer payment plans with no late fees to customers who cannot pay bills because of the pandemic.

The commission said it hoped lawmakers, who are set to convene a special session in August, can use the additional time to come up with a "truly sustainable solution" that ensures that the costs of such moratoriums aren't unfairly shifted to other customers.

