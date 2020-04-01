Danville's proposed 2020-21 budget, which was prepared weeks before COVID-19 led to a stay-at-home order, a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people and reduced business operations in Virginia, could change depending on how long the coronavirus and resulting restrictions hold the economy at a near standstill.
The $291.4 million budget draft includes salary increases for city employees but no tax or utility rate hikes.
"We are expecting to see some loss of revenue," Danville City Manager Ken Larking said during a budget briefing in the City Council Chambers on Wednesday afternoon. "We don't know what that impact will be, but we'll be tracking it very closely."
However, Larking said he does not expect any rate increases as a result of any economic impacts from COVID-19.
No utility rate increases are expected either, according to the draft budget.
As for proposed salary increases and spending for economic development and utilities projects, those could change, he said.
"That's a discussion that will occur as we move forward in our budget development process," Larking said.
The final budget must be adopted by June 30.
In addition, the city is not considering furloughs or layoffs, he said.
Danville has a $3 million stabilization fund to cover any costs, locally, associated with COVID-19.
"We'll likely be tapping into that to bridge any funding gap we might see," Larking said, adding that the city could also dip into its unreserved fund balance if necessary and seek state and federal assistance.
The city's projected 2020-21 budget that includes costs for operations, capital and debt service is a 3.6% increase (about $10.2 million) over the current budget of about $281.2 million, according to a budget summary Larking provided.
Danville City Councilman Sherman Saunders said Larking did a good job of putting the budget together.
"I was very pleased to see that there were no recommendations for tax increases," Saunders said.
However, COVID-19 has brought some uncertainty.
"The whole world has changed," Saunders added. "We have a number of unknowns but there are still basic services that must be provided."
The city's priorities continue to be reducing crime, improving education and growing Danville (economic development), Larking said.
The proposed general fund is about $116 million, which is about $3.4 million more than the current budget of about $112.6 million, Larking said.
Almost half of the increase in the proposed general fund includes nearly $1 million in increased economic development incentives for announced and unannounced new businesses and industry, as well as an $863,430 increase to pay for capital projects.
Money is also set aside for about $2 million in River District projects, $1.48 million for park improvements including installation of two splash pads in the southern and northern parts of the city, nearly $1 million in streetscape improvements, $400,000 to continue the city's blight removal program, $100,000 for international recruitment of industrial prospects and $100,000 to renovate the Welcome Center bathrooms.
Another increase includes an additional $502,090 in debt payments for the city of Danville and Danville Public Schools capital projects. There is also an increase of $150,000 to schools for its operational budget for a total of $22.8 million in local funding for Danville schools.
The proposed budget also includes $2 million in bond money to be used by the school system to pay for capital expenses such as roof and HVAC equipment replacements and other building repairs, according to the budget draft.
City residents will also vote in November whether to increase the sales tax in Danville by 1% to pay for school renovation and construction.
But even if city voters were to approve it, any revenue from the added tax would be minimal if the coronavirus continues to hamper the economy, said Danville City Councilman Gary Miler.
"There may not be a lot of revenue from the increase unless the economy turns around," Miller said Wednesday afternoon.
About $480,000 of the proposed budget would pay for bringing employees' salaries up to new minimum pay ranges recommended following a recent study. Also, $580,000 would continue the city's pay-for-performance raises with average increases of 2% for workers, depending on performance, Larking said.
Before the coronavirus, officials expected increases in current and delinquent real estate tax collection ($236,250) and $274,250 in additional personal property tax collections from rate increases last year.
Increased revenues were also expected from nearly $500,000 in economic development-related revenues from Danville's improving business climate — with $155,000 from increased machinery and tools tax collection, $245,000 from increased in meals tax collection, and $85,750 from additional lodging tax revenue, Larking said.
The draft budget does not include additional revenue related to historical horse racing or casino gaming.
"Much of that is unknown at this time," Danville spokesperson Arnold Hendrix wrote in a news release.
Danville residents voted to approve pari-mutuel wagering last November, but no such establishment has been built here, Hendrix pointed out.
"The General Assembly has adopted legislation to allow Danville to hold a referendum this November on whether to allow casino gaming in the city," he wrote.
Danville City Council will review the draft budget at its next meeting Tuesday. Public hearings will be held in May and June.
