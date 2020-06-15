Poor self-image haunts Dan River Region, report shows

Danville and Pittsylvania County have many strong and weak points like any other area, and one competitive disadvantage in the Dan River Region is a poor self-image, according to a recent economic development strategy report.
Ted Abernathy, a consultant who helped conduct the study and give a report during a joint work session between city and county officials last week, said the weakness came up during discussions with a steering committee several months ago as part of the analysis.
The region has taken blows over the past several years, with the closure of Dan River Mills more than a dozen years ago and the decline of the tobacco industry.
“It’s not unusual,” Abernathy, managing partner with Economic Leadership in Raleigh, North Carolina, said during an interview Sunday. “A lot of places in America were once dominated by a few large businesses and had to reinvent themselves.”
The study was also conducted by Dewberry and Chicago-based JLL. Danville, Pittsylvania County and the Danville Regional Foundation split the costs for the $85,000 report.
The negative self-perception — linked together with resistance to change — was listed among more than a dozen weaknesses including population decline, city crime, the city school system, regional health care, negative publicity, lack of interstate highway, generational poverty, aged housing stock and others.
The region’s strengths, according to the report, include good working relationships, notable workforce training programs, good land product development (including the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill), Danville’s River District, diversity, city/county collaboration and available sites with infrastructure.
As for a poor self-image, “Danville and Pittsylvania County went through several years of bad news,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking, referring to the closures of staple industries in the region. “It’s not surprising there would be people who have a negative [outlook] based on their experiences going through those things.”
However, the recent resurgence downtown over the last eight to 10 years provides one of many reasons to be positive, he added. There have also been several economic development announcements in recent years.
“Over the last three to five years, there’s been success and people coming in,” Abernathy said.
Larking was a member of the steering committee that provided input and information that went into part of the report. The committee had about a dozen participants, including members of the community in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
It usually takes time for a community to change its self-perception among improvements when it underwent harder circumstances for so long, Larking said.
“It takes time for people who have been through tough times to get acclimated to better times,” he said.
Alexis Ehrhardt, president of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, did not agree with all of the weaknesses listed in the report. Danville does not have a crime problem, but a perception-of-crime problem, she said.
“Crime has gone down,” she said.
Also, Danville and Pittsylvania County must tell a more positive story about the region, she added.
“We need to do a better job of changing our narrative around our region,” Ehrhardt said.
Mayor Alonzo Jones said establishment of a formal alliance between the city and county — which they do not have — could help address the problem of regional self-image and other weaknesses listed in the report.
“That’s a concern for me as well,” Jones said.
However, a low self-image of the region is not held by everyone in Danville and Pittsylvania County, Larking pointed out. There will always be people who like to complain, he said.
As for creation of a formal alliance, that is something the city and county will pursue, Larking said.
Though collaboration between Danville and Pittsylvania has been strong and fruitful, formal partnership would be better, Abernathy said.
“There needs to be a more formal structure for it because as people leave over time, you’re not going to have the same managers,” he said. “You want something that outlives their positions.”
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
