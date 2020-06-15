Poor self-image haunts Dan River Region, report shows

“It takes time for people who have been through tough times to get acclimated to better times,” he said.

Alexis Ehrhardt, president of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, did not agree with all of the weaknesses listed in the report. Danville does not have a crime problem, but a perception-of-crime problem, she said.

“Crime has gone down,” she said.

Also, Danville and Pittsylvania County must tell a more positive story about the region, she added.

“We need to do a better job of changing our narrative around our region,” Ehrhardt said.

Mayor Alonzo Jones said establishment of a formal alliance between the city and county — which they do not have — could help address the problem of regional self-image and other weaknesses listed in the report.

“That’s a concern for me as well,” Jones said.

However, a low self-image of the region is not held by everyone in Danville and Pittsylvania County, Larking pointed out. There will always be people who like to complain, he said.

As for creation of a formal alliance, that is something the city and county will pursue, Larking said.