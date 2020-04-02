At a virtual joint news conference Thursday, Pittsylvania County leaders discussed ever-changing efforts being made to slow the spread of the coronavirus and how it’s impacting county government and services.
Division Superintendent Mark Jones explained that Pittsylvania County Schools are continuing to provide “continuity of learning” through online resources and physical instructional packets that can be picked up by parents. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all state schools to be closed for the remainder of the academic year in and effort to curb cases of COVID-19, a severe respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
“Each principal has developed the process that works best for his or her schools,” he said.
However, students’ grades will be calculated based on their averages on March 13, the last day that schools met for classes.
“Any student who is passing the course as of March 13, will pass that course,” Jones said.
But the packets “may include new material with the expectation that this work will be completed.” Students who have a failing grade will be able to work themselves into a passing grade through their work packets.
For seniors, principals of the four county high schools are working on the possibility of hosting graduations later in the summer, since Northam’s current stay-at-home order and ban on gatherings of 10 or more people extends through June 10.
Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said he and the board of supervisors are concerned about the local economy, and specifically small businesses. There are resources available for small businesses.
In the meantime, the county is moving forward with construction and permitting projects.
Beginning on Easter Sunday, the county’s collection centers will be closed on Sundays, Smitherman said, in an effort to keep up with “an inordinate burden on our collection system” and give employees a break. There has been a major spike in trash with more people staying at home, he said.
There are a number of free wireless hotspots set up in Chatham, at 10 of the convenience centers and at the four county high schools.
“We are still pursuing other opportunities,” Smitherman said of efforts to arrange for more sites.
With the restrictions on gatherings, churches can no longer have traditional services. Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Haskins advised that drive-in church services do not violate the order as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.
“A drive-in worship service is not going to be considered criminal,” he said.
The Supreme Court of Virginia has declared a judicial emergency that delays the majority of court proceedings until at least April 26.
Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said his department is working closely with health organizations and making efforts to protect their deputies, corrections staff and inmates. Officers have been instructed use social distancing, even when answering calls and making traffic stops.
“We’ve given them all the protective gear that we have in our inventory,” Taylor said.
Screening processes have also been put in place to protect inmates and corrections staff, none of whom have shown any symptoms associated with the virus, Taylor said.
Dispatchers are also screening calls to minimize the exposure for first responders, including the volunteer fire and EMS agencies, said Public Safety Director Chris Slemp. Those agencies are also frequently decontaminating their equipment.
“They’re working very hard for you, the citizens of Pittsylvania County,” he said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
