The Pittsylvania County School system is slated to receive two electric school buses later this year as part of a new electric school bus program from Dominion Energy, according to a news release.
The buses will utilize vehicle-to-grid-technology, meaning the batteries can store energy and later pump that back into the grid.
The school division will be responsible for fronting the cost that would come with a regular diesel bus — roughly $125,000 apiece — while Dominion will cover the rest of the $350,000 sales price of an electric bus. That cost does not include the infrastructure needed to charge it, which Dominion will also install.
For the first phase of this program, 50 buses will be operational in 16 Virginia localities. If approved by the state, the second phase would involve adding at least 1,000 electric school buses throughout Virginia by 2025.
