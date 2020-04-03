Longtime educator Martha Walker, of Pittsylvania County, was recently named the 2020 Outstanding Woman in Agriculture by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Committee.
Following a 28-year career as a professor and administrator at Danville Community College, Walker recently retired from her post as community viability specialist with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, in which she helped communities assess needs and locate available resources.
She is credited with forming Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Innovative Leadership program, which teaches community leaders to make connections through developing leadership traits, effective communication and community planning, according to a news release.
The Pittsylvania County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee also won best in the state.
The awards were slated to be presented at an awards ceremony in March. That event may be rescheduled for later this year.
