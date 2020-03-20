Pittsylvania County government and schools are increasing internet access by opening wireless hotspots in several county facilities, including seven convenience sites, all four libraries and all four high schools.
To ensure proper social distancing, residents who use these hotspots are encouraged to remain in their vehicle.
“In times like this where hotspots are imperative to social distancing and student learning, we are glad to do our part in making our hotspots available to all that need them,” Scott Budd, county technology director, wrote in a statement.
Many county residents do not have access to reliable broadband access and normally the schools and libraries provide internet access to residents. Both are currently closed due to COVID-19.
The county hotspot locations include:
- The parking lots of all four county high schools and all four library branches;
- The Pittsylvania Pet Center near the dog park;
- The parking lot of the Community Center; and
- Seven convenience centers including Blairs, Motley, Old Mayfield, Ringgold, Ringgold Depot and the Vo-Tech Convenience Center.
By March 25, the county also is hoping to add two additional sites: the County Administration Building and the Community Development Building.
Xfinity also has wireless hotspots available for free to both subscribers and non-subscribers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.