Pittsylvania County folds operations into new department of public works

The payments are just to cover the costs of human resources, administration and public relations for the PCSA. Several employees will remain in their roles within the Pittsylvania County Service Authority, but a few will be transferred within Pittsylvania County. For instance, two employees who were in charge of collections will moved to the treasurer’s office.

Even though this move will likely improve the financial efficiency of each of these entities, Smitherman said there are no scheduled decreases of rates for the Pittsylvania County Service Authority or the $120 solid waste fee.

The average monthly water use for residential homes connected to the service authority is about 4,500 gallons. The current rates of $23 for the first 4,000 gallons and $7 for every additional thousand gallons have been in place since 2013.

County staff and the board of supervisors will be working to developing a master plan to guide their strategy moving forward. The last master plan was created in 1991.