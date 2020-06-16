Pittsylvania County folds operations into new department of public works

CHATHAM — Beginning on July 1, Pittsylvania County will have a new department of public works, which will fold the Pittsylvania County Service Authority, landfill operations, and building and ground division into one unit.
The move, which county leadership have been planning for a few months, will improve the efficiency of each entity, said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman.
“I think we’re going to save a lot of money. And I think we’re going to get a heck of a lot more service out of our human infrastructure together than we ever got separately,” Smitherman said.
Up until now, the Pittsylvania County Service Authority, which provides water and sewer services for roughly 3,400 customers, has functioned separately from Pittsylvania County.
“We’re basically folding PCSA into our organization,” Smitherman said.
Added Pittsylvania County Service Authority Director Chris Adcock, who will become the director of the public works department: “[The PCSA] will just be a shell entity that handles the finances, but all of the employees and everything will be distributed under the county.”
Earlier this year, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors essentially appointed themselves as the new board of directors for the Pittsylvania County Service Authority. On Tuesday afternoon, in their third meeting as the board of directors, they approved a final services agreement that has the service authority paying Pittsylvania County just more than $303,000 annually for the administration of their department.
The payments are just to cover the costs of human resources, administration and public relations for the PCSA. Several employees will remain in their roles within the Pittsylvania County Service Authority, but a few will be transferred within Pittsylvania County. For instance, two employees who were in charge of collections will moved to the treasurer’s office.
Even though this move will likely improve the financial efficiency of each of these entities, Smitherman said there are no scheduled decreases of rates for the Pittsylvania County Service Authority or the $120 solid waste fee.
The average monthly water use for residential homes connected to the service authority is about 4,500 gallons. The current rates of $23 for the first 4,000 gallons and $7 for every additional thousand gallons have been in place since 2013.
County staff and the board of supervisors will be working to developing a master plan to guide their strategy moving forward. The last master plan was created in 1991.
The board of supervisors wants to be more aggressive in expanding the reach of the service authority throughout Pittsylvania County, Smitherman said. But a potential PCSA water system expansion, which has a total price tag of between $11.6 million and $13.6 million and would cost between $19,000 and $22,000 per each of the 600 potential new customers the line would service, has been put on hold because of the coronavirus, Adcock said.
“That project is still on the drawing board with all the things going on with the pandemic,” he said.
Operation of the Pittsylvania County landfill and convenience centers also will fall under the department of public works. County leadership have been actively seeking out opportunities to have outside localities and agencies bring solid waste to the county landfill in Dry Fork for profit. Currently, a private company is hauling trash from the town of Bedford for $31 a ton, an agreement that has netted more than $200,000 for Pittsylvania County in the last few months.
During a presentation to the finance committee on Tuesday, Assistant Pittsylvania County Administrator Richard Hicks said there are two opportunities to yield profits from the landfill that Pittsylvania County will be applying for. The first would begin Jan. 1, 2021, and would net $900,000 a year, while the second would begin Jan, 1, 2022, and would net over $1.47 million annually.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.