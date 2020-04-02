Amid swirling uncertainty about additional expenses and lost revenues resulting from measures taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved the 2020-21 budget Thursday.
In the next three months, however, Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman has the authority to make changes based on losses in income and extra expenses that result from the coronavirus. And some changes are imminent.
“We have to reduce county government. That means services may have to be eliminated. We just don’t know yet,” Smitherman said.
State law requires localities to put forth a budget for the upcoming fiscal year by May 1.
“We want to tell the public that this budget is not final, Smitherman said. “We realize that we’re going to make adjustments.”
Supervisors unanimously approved the school board’s proposed budget of just more than $101 million.
For the overall county budget, Supervisor Vic Ingram, however, made an alternative motion that reallocated $260,000 to fund a quick response vehicle and two paramedics to help county public safety officials respond to the coronavirus.
“This is a good way to get started,” he said.
Ingram recommended taking that money from the Pittsylvania Pet Center, or allowing the county administrator to move it from somewhere else.
“My constituents think that’s absolutely outrageous,” Ingram said of the more than $1 million that goes toward the pet center and animal control. “And to be honest with you, I agree with them.”
Supervisors Ron Scearce and Bob Warren said the fire and rescue commission should make those adjustments, and said the budget is subject to significant changes in the next few months.
Just in terms of local revenues — which come primarily from sales taxes, real estate taxes, and property taxes — Smitherman expects the county will lose $1 million as a direct result of the economic mayhem caused by efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
Kim Vanderhyde, county finance director, said it is currently unclear if and how much impact there will be on revenue from local taxation.
“That remains to be seen,” she said. “It could impact us.”
The proposed budget does not carry any tax hikes and includes the same real estate tax rate of $0.62 per $100 of assessed value, which was established in 2018.
The current budget shows that 68% of general fund revenues is projected to come from local funds and the remaining 32% is all from state level funds. The commonwealth has yet to announce if funding to local governments will be reduced in any way as a result of lost revenue.
The federal stimulus package President Donald Trump signed last week includes $1.5 billion in federal aid for the localities to respond to the pandemic, but it does not provide any compensation for lost tax revenue.
On Thursday, Trump also approved a disaster declaration for the commonwealth, ordering “federal assistance to supplement commonwealth, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing,” according to a White House news release.
Mandated social distancing requirements are projected to cause some economic declines. During the economic recession of 2008, many state governments, including Virginia, cut costs by reducing funding to localities in areas such as education and support of the five constitutional offices.
The total budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30, 2021, totals just more than $186 million. Just more than $101 million of that is dedicated to funding Pittsylvania County Schools.
In terms of local funding, 28% will go to each of justice/public safety and education. General government and debt services make up another 14% each.
County staff received $5.5 million in departmental requests that could not be funded, including increased hours for county library branches, new consoles for 911 dispatchers and new vehicles for several departments.
It will take at least another month before the county can begin to fully assess the damage of the coronavirus and identify worst-case financial scenarios, Smitherman said.
Supervisors also approved a resolution that directs county administration to help local businesses and encourages residents to buy local during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
