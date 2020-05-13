After a measure to require special use permits for all businesses operating skill game machines was stalled in the Pittsylvania County planning commission earlier this year, zoning officials are now looking to implement a stricter policy.
This includes defining indoor recreation, requiring special use permits for any business looking to operate a skill game machine and putting additional restrictions in place for electronic gaming establishments or those that have more than three games.
Emily Ragsdale, Pittsylvania County community development director, said changing the ordinance would allow for better regulation and help the county keep track of these establishments.
“By taking the County’s regulations a step further [than surrounding localities] and defining electronic gaming establishments, the county would be taking a tougher stance on the issue,” Ragsdale wrote in a packet for the committee.
The legislative committee of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved the change during its Tuesday meeting. The planning commission will consider the changes in a June meeting, and then the full board of supervisors will have final approval at its June meeting.
If the changes are approved, some of the conditions imposed on electronic gaming establishments would include:
- not allowing any establishment within 2,000 feet of any residential dwelling;
- not allowing any establishments within a mile of another electronic gaming establishment, tattoo parlor, adult use facility, school or church;
- not allowing anyone under the age of 18 to enter the facility; and
- requiring that the establishments have clear windows to "allow for law enforcement visibility for security purposes."
The seven gaming establishments that are already operational would be grandfathered in and not have to meet these requirements, Ragsdale said. On U.S. 58 there are three gaming parlors within a mile of each other.
Virginia lawmakers legalized skill games for a year beginning in July with a flat tax of $1,200 per machine to provide additional funding to compensate for the economic toll of COVID-19.
Danville zoning officials are waiting on further direction from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control, the agency tasked with regulating the machines, before deciding how to proceed with skill game machines in the city.
