The Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority is considering whether to allow a company to build part of a natural gas pipeline through the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill in southwestern Pittsylvania County.
The RIFA board voted 4-0 during its regular meeting Monday to authorize the county administrator and Danville's city manager to further negotiate a deal with the company that would grant an easement and pipeline right-of-way through part of the park.
RIFA, which owns the 3,500-acre mega park, is negotiating the financial part of the agreement as well as how and where the pipeline would be built in the park.
"We want to make sure it's in a spot not detrimental to development of the property," said RIFA Board Chairman Bob Warren.
The pipeline, known as Southgate, is a project by Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC in Delaware that would run about 75 miles from a compressor station in Chatham into central North Carolina, according to the MVP Southgate website.
The $468 million MVP Southgate project would move natural gas from Chatham south to new delivery points in Rockingham and Alamance counties in North Carolina, according to the website.
"This is not a county or RIFA project," said Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe.
The Southgate line would run parallel to an existing Transco pipeline that has been in the ground since the 1950s, Rowe said.
Construction has not yet begun on the Southgate project, he said. It is expected to be completed next year.
RIFA Attorney Michael Guanzon told the Danville Register & Bee most of the agreement between RIFA and Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC is in place.
"We're probably 95% there," he said after the RIFA board meeting at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.
