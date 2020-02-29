Fifty-four-year-old Steve Hopkins has lived in Schoolfield all his life, except for the three years he served in the U.S. Army.
He would like to see the old Dan River Inc. property across from Hylton Avenue neighborhood where he lives, brought back to life, with activities offered for residents and visitors.
"It would be good to have a walking area," Hopkins, whose mother worked at Dan River Inc., said from the front porch of his Hylton Avenue home Thursday morning. "It would be good to have some family activities, shows, films."
A master plan, it turns out, is in the works to possibly turn the old Dan River Inc. Schoolfield industrial site into a mixed-use campus. Danville's economic development office and the Industrial Development Authority have contracted with WRT LLC, a Philadelphia-based urban planning, urban design, landscape architecture and architecture firm, to create the plan. The cost of the contract is $374,000, to be covered primarily by federal and state grants as well as leftover funds from other projects.
City officials are trying to understand what the community would like to see at the Schoolfield site, which is currently owned by the Danville Industrial Development Authority, the city's land-purchasing arm.
The scope of work in gathering information for the master plan includes interviewing neighbors and evaluating the property's condition.
Dan River Inc. produced cloth for home and apparel from 1882 until 2006.
"It has been dormant and disconnected for so long, we want to bring that sense of community back," said Mary Morton, associate urban designer and planner and project manager with WRT.
Schoolfield is significant as one of the largest textile mill villages in Virginia and the South. The village was founded as an independent company town in 1903 by Dan River Inc.
The company owned all the houses and other buildings in the town. The city of Danville annexed Schoolfield in 1951.
The industrial site covers about 85 acres and roughly 700,000 square feet of structures, including the 617,000-square-foot former finishing plant, which can be seen from West Main Street in Schoolfield.
Also included is property just past Abreu-Grogan Park along Memorial Drive heading toward Greensboro, North Carolina.
A combination of commercial, light industrial, entertainment and residential use will be considered as part of the planning.
"We're looking for opportunities to connect the campus to the neighborhood and the traditional village," Morton said.
Part of the process will be figuring out what the mixed-use will be, Morton added. WRT began gathering information last week, by exploring the area, interviewing people and holding a community meet-and-greet.
"People want this to be a village again," she said. "We heard it was a 24-hour, happening place. People want to see that vibrancy brought back. We need to determine what the right mix of uses would be to bring it back to that village feel."
WRT is still absorbing information on Schoolfield from documents, working to understand the physical layout of the site and the social and economic conditions surrounding it.
Morton said other firms are working on engineering, branding and marketing for the site.
In addition, a separate environmental assessment — not in connection with WRT — is being conducted at Schoolfield under a federal Brownfields grant for environmentally hazardous sites.
"It's not part of the WRT contract but it will help us determine if there is any contamination at the site," said Corrie Teague Bobe, acting economic development director for Danville.
WRT's work will take about 12 months.
"Instead of spreading this across multiple years and multiple [consultants] for the River District, we hired one team to do this all at once," Bobe said.
Officials expect the cost of the study to be covered in part by a $300,000 July 2019 Brownfields grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for environmental assessments in the River District and Schoolfield area. Additional funding is to be pulled from the sale of a small piece of land and a former office building in Schoolfield. Leftover funds from other projects that were under budget will also go to the contract cost.
"We intend to apply for state grants so the city's portion [of the cost] will be reduced," Bobe said.
Residents on Hylton Avenue in Schoolfield expressed support for redeveloping the former Dan River industrial site.
Evelyn Lowe, 74, worked at Dan River for 50 years until it closed about 14 years ago. She had no problem with the idea of putting the property back to use.
"Sounds good to me," she said at her front door.
A casino at part of the site would not be a bad idea, she added.
"You don't have to go if you don't want to," she said.
Sixty-four-year-old Susan Gibbs said a mixed-use campus sounded like a great idea.
"It's part of our history," said Gibbs, who worked at Dan River Inc. "I'd like to see something done with it to help the community."
