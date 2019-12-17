Steve Ayers plans to open a 24-hour gym next to Walmart Neighborhood Market at Nor-Dan Shopping Center.
Called Workout Anytime, the business should open early next year, Ayers said Monday. Ayers and his wife, Stacy Ayers, are the owners and franchisees.
The facility will be 9,000 square feet and will include cardio and strength-training equipment. Workout Anytime will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will have about 10 employees, Steve Ayers said.
Workout Anytime has 185 locations across the United States.
