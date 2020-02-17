The first public job fair for the new Morgan Olson plant in Ringgold will be held next month. 

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 3-5 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research at 150 Slayton Ave. in Danville. 

Those interested in attending can pre-register at www.vawc.virginia.gov.  

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

