The first public job fair for the new Morgan Olson plant in Ringgold will be held next month.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 3-5 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research at 150 Slayton Ave. in Danville.
Those interested in attending can pre-register at www.vawc.virginia.gov.
