PILGRIM’S KNOB — Over 600 workers were furloughed this month at Coronado Coal’s mine in Buchanan County, according to the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.
The company notified the state agency on Dec. 16 that it was idling a mining facility and that “a little over 600 workers would be furloughed until a trade deal was reached between the U.S. and China on coal exports,” according to Tarah Kesterson, a spokeswoman for DMME.
Coronado informed DMME on Monday that it plans to return the mine to full production on Jan. 1, Kesterson added.
Voicemails left with the company Monday at its Beckley, West Virginia office were not returned.
The company also has operations in West Virginia and Australia, according to its website. The company describes itself as “a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, an essential element in the production of steel.”
Coronado Coal LLC was the 16th largest U.S. coal producer in 2018, according to the most recent ranking available from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The idling at the Buchanan County site comes at the end of a tumultuous year for Southwest Virginia’s coal industry, which also saw the bankruptcy of Blackjewel LLC, a coal company which employed over 480 people in the Commonwealth.
Although Coronado informed DMME of the furloughs in a Dec. 16 phone call, the company did not have to file a formal notice with the state under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) act because employees are not being laid off.
“Idling production this time of year is not uncommon,” Kesterson wrote in an email Monday. “Often there are stockpiles and orders that may have been expected to be filled in 2019 can roll over until 2020 — meaning additional coal doesn’t need to be mined for a few days or weeks. Rather than furloughing, some companies have the option to give their employees extra time off around the holidays so they can reduce their stockpiles.”
Still, this was the only furlough reported to DMME this year and the stated reason related to coal exports and trade between the U.S. and China.
Tensions appeared to ease in the trade war between the two countries earlier this month with the announcement of a “Phase One” trade deal. Over the next two years, China has agreed to buy an additional $200 billion worth of U.S. goods and services, including “a variety of manufactured goods, food, agricultural and seafood products, energy products, and services,” according to a fact sheet published by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. That agreement is slated to be signed in January.
Coronado has not specified what specifically it was looking for in a trade deal. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative didn’t return an email Monday seeking comment on the situation in Virginia.
The coal industry has seen a general decline in Virginia over the past decade. The total number of people employed in coal declined from 4,230 in 2009 to 2,993 in 2018, according to data from DMME.
A report the Appalachian Regional Commission published last year identified competition from lower natural gas prices and regulations that have increased the cost of burning coal for electricity as some of the factors driving down coal demand.
