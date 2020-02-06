Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EST FOR STOKES...ROCKINGHAM...CASWELL...SOUTHERN PITTSYLVANIA...SOUTHERN HALIFAX AND HENRY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF DANVILLE AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE... AT 751 PM EST, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED LIGHT TO MODERATE RAIN CONTINUES TO FALL ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. AROUND 3 TO LOCALLY 5 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN ACROSS THE AREA SINCE EARLY THIS MORNING. RUNOFF FROM THIS RAINFALL CONTINUES TO COLLECT FROM THE SMALLER STREAMS INTO THE LARGER RIVERS THIS EVENING, PUSHING SEVERAL OF THEM OUT OF THEIR BANKS. THESE INCLUDE THE DAN, MAYO, AND SANDY RIVERS, WHICH ARE ALREADY EXPERIENCING FLOODING. SEVERAL ROADS REMAIN CLOSED ACROSS THE WARNING AREA DUE TO HIGH WATER, AND MAY REMAIN SO THROUGH THE NIGHT. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... DANVILLE... EDEN... REIDSVILLE... MARTINSVILLE... SOUTH BOSTON... WENTWORTH... AND MAYODAN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF ONE HALF INCH ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA OVERNIGHT. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS THE MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY, MARTINSVILLE AIRPORT, AND DANVILLE AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&