For the third consecutive year, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative has been named as one of the “Best Places to Work in Virginia” by Virginia Business magazine and Best Companies Group.
Mecklenburg Electric is a not-for-profit energy provider serving parts of Pittsylvania County and has a district office in Gretna.
The statewide program is designed by Virginia Business magazine and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. To be considered for participation, companies have to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;
- Be a publicly or privately held business;
- Have a facility in the state of Virginia;
- Have at least 15 employees working in the state of Virginia; and
- Be in business a minimum of 1 year.
“Needless to say, we are very, very proud of this significant recognition," Mecklenburg Electric President and CEO John C. Lee Jr. said. "The Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up of 100 outstanding companies; and in 2018, the first year our cooperative was selected for the honor, we were ranked number 18 in the Medium Employer Category (100-249 U.S. employees). Last year, we were again recognized and ranked 15th, and we were pleased to learn that our 2020 ranking has risen all the way to 4th. What makes this honor very special is the fact that it is awarded based primarily on what our employees think of our organization.”
Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Virginia and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.
“We highly value all our excellent employees and are thankful that they view our cooperative as a great place to work," said Lee, who has served as president and CEO of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative for 12 years. "I congratulate MEC, its board of directors, our management staff and my outstanding co-workers on this honor because no one person or department can make any organization a great place to work…it takes everyone. Clearly, we earned this recognition because our MEC team collectively takes deep pride in our responsibility to our members, and we have a very strong family culture built on mutual support, caring and respect for each other.”
Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative was created in 1938 and is the not-for-profit energy provider to more than 31,000 meters located in portions of the Virginia counties of Brunswick, Charlotte, Greensville, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Pittsylvania, Southampton and Sussex and the North Carolina counties of Granville, Person, Northampton, Vance and Warren. It is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, headquartered in Chase City with district offices in Gretna, Emporia and Chase City. It is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit meckelec.org.
For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, visit BestPlacesToWorkVA.com.
