“I’m anxious,” said Ernest Booth, owner of H2O Zone on Mount Cross Road.
He sat, with mask on, among boxes of pool chemicals. The sign on the front door proclaimed only 10 customers would be allowed in the pool chemicals and equipment store at any one time.
Booth sent his paperwork into his bank to be approved for a Paycheck Protection Program loan within five days of hearing about it, but wonders if he should have gotten it in sooner. “I’m in a queue,” he said.
The bank staff member working on the application told Booth he is processing them as he gets them, but he was working on 85 applications.
Since then, the program has dried up. On Thursday, the Small Business Administration announced there are no more funds to disperse. A battle in Congress to add more funding is yet to be resolved leaving questions on when more money would be pumped into the popular program.
“I followed the rules, but it is a pretty detailed application. There’s a lot about payroll and 940s, 941s, W-2s and payroll reports,” Booth said. “I have three full-time employees and that’s it.”
Booth recently transitioned from installing pools to mainly retail sales in the store. He also services three big community pools, but is unsure now whether those will be open this summer. Although his store is well supplied at the moment, he’s worried about the supply chain a few weeks from now when pools are open.
“Getting a loan would help maintain payroll expenses in the face of uncertain retail traffic,” he said.
The program
According to information on the American National Bank website, the Paycheck Protection Program is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), a stimulus act passed by Congress on March 27. The federal loan program is aimed at helping small businesses impacted by COVID-19 by allocating roughly $350 billion to the Small Business Administration to assist small businesses by offering loans with an option to later have a portion of the loan forgiven.
The program is designed to help several groups: businesses with 500 or fewer employees, self-employed individuals and independent contractors, nonprofit organizations, veterans organizations and tribal businesses.
The loan must be used to keep workers on the job, maintain payroll or make mortgage, lease and utility payments. The loan amount is calculated as 2.5 times the business’s average month payroll costs during the 12-month period preceding the loan origination date with a maximum loan amount of $10 million, the website states.
Business down for towing company
Because people are not driving or traveling as much during the pandemic, J.J. Hogan Towing’s business has dropped off.
So when the business’s accountant told them about the loan program, April Hogan reached out to their bank. Her father-in-law owns the business and her husband, Tony, is the vice president.
“The application process wasn’t difficult,” said Hogan. “We hope to receive enough to cover our payroll and insurance benefits for two-and-a-half months.”
They have received confirmation the bank is processing the paperwork, but has had no other feedback about their chances of receiving the loan. The company has seven full-time and one part-time employee.
“I’m feeling very scared about what the pandemic is doing to the economy. I hope the recovery can be quick,” Hogan said.
Nonprofits included
Nonprofit organizations also are included in the PPP loans.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area officially submitted its application Monday.
Faith Stamps, the CEO, said the initial language did not exclude nonprofits, but the language was not clear whether they were eligible or not.
According to Stamps, the application was not difficult, although there were many initial questions and she later had to send in additional pieces of information to complete it.
“As a Boys & Girls Club CEO, I have a good network of colleagues across the state of Virginia who were also completing this application,” she said. “Also, it helped to have a great relationship with our financial institution and the individuals there. We have been informed that it is taking up to seven to 10 days to learn if the loan has been approved.”
She said the organization works hard to maintain at least a three-month supply of funding in its operating budget.
“[We] pursued the loan because this will allow the organization to extend that three-month operating budget out longer, allowing us to continue to offer virtual programming and services to our members,” she said. “If we do not receive the loan, then it will greatly impact the services that can be provided.”
A bank’s perspective
Jeff Haley, president and CEO of American National Bank, said he has heard the PPP loan program described as an airplane being built mid-air.
“However, we would like to compliment the federal agencies for their ability to make the Payroll Protection Program available as quickly as they did,” Haley said. “While it’s not a stimulus program, it’s a stability program and much needed for our small businesses that have been particularly impacted as a result of COVID-19.”
The CARES Act provides $350 billion for the program, and data through Monday showed that more than 1 million loans have been approved for nearly $250 billion, according to Haley.
“There is no specific amount that each bank has to lend, but their capacity would be relative to the size of the bank, from the smallest to the largest,” he said.
By this past Wednesday, American National had received more than 1,000 requests for loans from every industry, including for-profit, not-for-profit and faith-based.
“We can say that most of our commercial customers are small businesses and likely qualify for the PPP program, and we have worked with each one that has applied,” Haley said. “We are not aware of nor have not seen anyone be declined who has provided the appropriate information.”
American National has approximately 100 people working on the program, with a dedicated team working around the clock, he said.
“As a community bank, we do see this as our responsibility,” he said. With 10,000 banks and credit unions in the United States, less than half are participating in the program.
“I can understand why it may not be for everyone as it takes tremendous resources and staff time to execute, but we are committed to helping our customers and our communities.” Banks are not without incentive, however. According to Haley, the SBA pays the following lenders fees for processing the loans:
- 5% for loans of not more than $350,000
- 3% for loans of more than $350,000 and less than $2 million
- 1 % for loans of at least $2 million
The application process
Haley said the loan application process might vary from bank to bank.
At American National, the process begins when the relationship manager gets a simple application from the U.S. Treasury for the customer.
“Once the customer submits that along with the support documents, it goes into our system for internal verification of the information,” Haley explained. “From there, it is keyed into the SBA system where it is given a loan number instantly. Then it comes back to us to prepare the documents for closing with the customer.”
Because of the need for social distancing, the whole process is being completed electronically.
“We have tried to make the process as simple as possible for our customers,” he said. “They have been very complimentary of our timely communications and responsiveness to this program. When we notify them of their loan approval, we are often met with tears or other gestures of gratitude for our hard-working staff that is working around the clock and doing everything in our power to get the loans out as quickly as possible.”
He said for a program that is in response to a nationwide economic crisis, it is “probably going as well as it could be.”
“Of course there are things that could be done better, but given the magnitude of the program and the time frame to work with, it is going well as we all work together to support our small businesses,” he said.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
