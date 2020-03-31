Jobless claims have skyrocketed in the Dan River Region since the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic fallout.
According to figures from the Virginia Employment Commission, the number of unemployment insurance claims shot up by more than 10 times in Danville — from 23 as of March 14 to 242 for the week ending March 21.
Pittsylvania County's number surged from 21 to 111 during the same time period — an increase of more than 400%.
"We're seeing a huge spike in the data," said Larry Robinson, planning and policy analyst with the commission in Richmond. "The economy was humming along pretty good. [The coronavirus] just put the brakes on everything."
Those numbers likely do not include any jobless claims that may be filed by employees out of work from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., which announced March 18 it would temporarily shut down its facilities through at least April 3, including its Danville plant.
The company, however, announced Tuesday it was extending its shutdown and suspending operations indefinitely.
The Goodyear facility in Danville, which makes commercial truck and aviation tires, draws workers from across Southside Virginia and from over the border in North Carolina. It has about 1,900 workers and is the city’s largest private employer.
The Dan River Region's rapid increase reflected the sharp rise in unemployment claims across Virginia through March 21. The number of Virginians filing for unemployment went from 2,706 to 46,277 — an increase of more than 20 times, according to figures released by the commission last week.
Lucius B. Chandler Jr., who manages the commission's Danville location, referred questions about the local numbers to the VEC's Richmond office.
Robinson couldn't say which industries the employees who filed claims were with in the Dan River Region. Nearly all of the filers did not list them, he said.
"Most of the claims we got, the industry wasn't specified," he said, adding that the few filers who did were in the restaurant industry. "We really don't know."
Alexis Ehrhardt, president of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, called current situation resulting from the COVID-19 spread and its economic effects "unprecedented."
"We haven't seen anything of this magnitude," Ehrhardt said. "After 9/11 and the [stock market] crash in 2008, those were devastating events. I think this is different."
Fortunately, she said, the federal government's $2 trillion stimulus package will help out small businesses and individuals out of work.
"My hope is they will be able to access those funds and resources quickly," she said.
As for the overall unemployment rate, Virginia was at 2.6% in February — slight dip from 2.7% the previous month. Those numbers do not reflect the economic effects from the coronavirus, restrictions on gatherings and closures and limited operations at non-essential businesses.
"The unemployment numbers will probably go up some," Robinson said. "You probably won't see that in the numbers until a month or so from now."
According to the latest local figures from the commission, Danville's unemployment rate was 4.4%, while Pittsylvania County's was 2.9%.
