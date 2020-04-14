For a few hours Tuesday, it looked as though Danville was home to one of the few Virginia ABC stores in the state to have closed because of suspected case of COVID-19.
That morning, the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority unveiled on its website a list of stores throughout the state that are temporarily closed amid the coronavirus pandemic either because of a suspected case of illness or because of staffing issues.
The list included the store at 645 W. Main St. — in the Ballou Park Shopping Center — as one of four statewide to temporarily shut down because of a worker or someone they live with falling ill.
Though the store is closed, the report of illness was faulty.
“It was an honest mistake,” Virginia ABC spokeswoman Valerie Hubbard told the Register & Bee.
The website now shows the West Main Street store, along with one at 235 N. Union St., are closed because of staffing issues.
“The list was published this morning and the error came to our attention [Tuesday] afternoon and was corrected within 30 minutes,” Hubbard said.
A sign on the door of the West Main Street store reads: “In response to staffing issues, ABC will temporarily close this store as of Tuesday, April 14, 2020. We apologize for the inconvenience to you.”
It goes on to direct customers to the ABC store at the Riverside Shopping Center.
One customer who attempted to enter the Ballou Park location said she was heading to the Riverside location.
“You can’t really help it with what’s going on right now,” Kisha Hobbs said of the store being closed.
She said she frequents the West Main Street location about once a week.
Before the correction on the Virginia ABC website, media outlets in the area — including the Register & Bee — reported the West Main Street location closed because of a reported illness there.
A total of three ABC stores — in Alexandria, Richmond and Falls Church — are closed because of suspected cases of COVID-19 among the staff. The Danville store, if the listing had been accurate, would have made four.
In all, 15 ABC stores throughout the state have closed temporarily because employees choose to self-quarantine.
“We want to respect our employees’ requests, so we do that,” Hubbard said. “When we don’t have adequate staff, we will close that store until we can fully staff it.”
Though the ABC stores at West Main Street and North Union Street are temporarily closed, the stores at 221 Nor-Dan Drive and 3282 Riverside Drive remain open.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.