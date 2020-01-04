When Ikea closed its doors on its last day of production on Dec. 13, it marked the end of an 11-year partnership between Danville and Pittsylvania County — through the localities' joint Regional Industrial Facility Authority — and the company that employed as many as 300 people.
With nearly $4 million in local incentives and more than $9 million in state incentives, Danville, Pittsylvania County and the state were collectively able to recruit a replacement in Morgan Olson: a delivery van company promising to provide 700 jobs within five years.
When Gov. Ralph Northam came to the region to make the announcement in October, John Poindexter, CEO of J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc, the Houston-based company that owns Morgan Olson LLC, headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan, described the incentive package as “very generous and attractive.”
Per the local performance agreement — which is between the county the city, and Morgan Olson — these jobs are required to have an average annual pay of $34,274. The company is also required to make at least $43 million in capital investments.
Despite the fact that Morgan Olson is projected to provide more than twice the number of jobs that Ikea did, the incentive package for Ikea included more grants and had a higher value. Partially, that is because Ikea had to create the facility and was required to make a capital investment of $85 million.
Another reason, however, is that the region has proved the effectiveness of its workforce — especially when it comes to precision machining — said Bob Warren, vice-chairman of RIFA.
“Early on, we had to give more just to get somebody to look at the area,” he said.
The local performance agreement between the company and the localities states incentives are necessary “in order to stimulate economic growth and development of the community by creating jobs and infrastructure.”
The market for large employers like Morgan Olson is extremely competitive, which is what necessitates sweeteners, Warren said.
“You have to offer incentives or there’s no way you’re ever going to get a chance to get it,” he said.
RIFA incentivized the company with a package worth roughly $3.9 million, just more than $2 million of which are cash incentives from local grants and tax rebates to be provided to the company post-investments.
“They don’t get paid until the investment has been paid on the property. At no point are we going into the red," said Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe.
Morgan Olson has purchased the building, as well as the 87 acres it sits on, directly from Ikea Industries, which had previously purchased the building from RIFA for $1 as part of its performance agreement.
Bob Warren, vice chairman of RIFA, said Ikea sold it to Morgan Olson for “well below market value” as a “thank you for the city and county.” The total market value of the building and property is more than $24.8 million, according to Pittsylvania County Geographic Information System.
While Morgan Olson has already purchased the building and property from Ikea, RIFA will lease 188 acres of adjacent property, which has a current market value of roughly $1.8 million, to the company for $1 annually for the next 15 years. At that point, Morgan Olson will purchase that adjacent property for $100, assuming that the investments were all made and the jobs still remain.
Over five years, RIFA will provide $500,000 through a Danville-Pittsylvania County Industrial Enhancement Grant, which will be distributed through tax rebates on property taxes, machines and tool taxes, all of which are dependent on the county making the investment in the first place. Those funds are subject to recapture if Morgan Olson fails to meet the investment and job thresholds.
Through the Danville-Pittsylvania County Enterprise Grant, the company is eligible for up to $351,000 in cash payments and waivers for building fees.
A grant worth nearly $1.2 million from the state's Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund that would be administered through RIFA is also available to the company.
Rowe explained the property is currently undeveloped and doesn't serve much of a purpose for RIFA.
“Frankly, it doesn’t really have much value to us," he said.
Each incentive package is different because each company and situation is different, said Rowe and Danville City Manager Ken Larking.
"We value quality and quantity of employment opportunities, capital investment and financial strength of the company," Larking said.
If Morgan Olson defaults by closing down, filing bankruptcy, discontinuing full-time business for 60 days or loses good standing with the State Corporation Commission, then local governments and RIFA can stop payments, request reimbursement for both the tobacco commission grant and the Danville-Pittsylvania County Industrial Enhancement Grant, among other things.
On a state level, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership has not yet finalized its agreements with Morgan Olson, but Director Stephen Moret said that the total value will likely exceed $9 million.
An anticipated $7 million custom performance grant from the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission will provide the company with $500,000 in 2020, which will be followed annual payments of $1.3 million for the next five years.
In addition to receiving recruitment and training services from the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, the company will likely also utilize the state's Enterprise Zone Program for a total value of $1.5 million and the state's Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit with a value of up to just over $300,000.
The company is scheduled to create nearly all of the jobs over the first two years, while making nearly $40 million in capital investments in 2020 alone.
Ikea had a performance agreement with multiple phases, but the company only chose to complete the first phase. The performance agreement with Morgan Olson only includes one phase.
