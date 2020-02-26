As COVID-19 continues its international spread, causing widespread fear and concern, its effects become more diverse. The disease is already affecting both national and international economy.
In the Dan River Region, it has delayed businesses that are considering locating here while also changing the strategies and plans of local businesses, said Matt Rowe, economic development director for Pittsylvania County.
“It’s a ripple effect," Rowe said.
Some of those negative effects are due to decreasing demand and export ability in foreign countries and the closure of Chinese factories to slow the spread of the virus.
Stephen Barts, extension agent for Pittsylvania County, said that local agriculture is already feeling the effects, but "to quantify it is kind of difficult."
“It’s all about really how large those Chinese purchases are going to be in the 2020 crop season," Barts said, saying that it is reasonable to expect some decrease in the country's export totals.
China is a large market for Virginia grain crops, including corn and soybeans, as well as tobacco. On Tuesday, the United States Department of Agriculture and United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced that China, despite the economic impacts of COVID-19, is still taking steps to fulfill their agricultural import commitments.
The solar industry is another area that is already beginning to feel some negative effects, since much of the manufacturing takes place in China and Japan. The development of solar panels for the 10-megawatt Whitmell Solar Project, which is under construction off of Irish Road and is scheduled to be complete in June, has stalled because the Chinese factory where they were being made has closed.
“It could be a few weeks, it could be a month or two, we don’t know right now," Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said of when manufacturing will resume.
That project is slated to provide roughly 6% of the power needs for Danville Utilities. A delay would force Danville Utilities to turn to the market for energy, but the rates there are low right now, Grey said.
“It’s not a bad position to be in," Grey said, noting that solar is only slightly cheaper than market rates.
Peter Majeranowski, CEO of Ringgold-based Tyton BioSciences, which uses technology to recycle textiles into clothing, said the company has already run into difficulties coordinating travel with several business partners in Asia.
“It's definitely impacted travel and planned meetings," he said of the virus.
COVID-19 is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2, which is a member of the coronavirus family.
The most recent data from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control indicate that there are 60 coronavirus cases of in the United States.
In total, 445 people have been tested within the United States, but just six of those tests — all of which were negative — were in Virginia, said Scott Spillmann, district health director for the Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside Health Districts for the Virginia Department of Health.
“The risk to the American public right now is low," Spillmann said.
Annually, influenza is responsible for more deaths in the United States than COVID-19 has caused internationally up until this point, Spillmann said.
Even still, the CDC has warned that the spread of the disease in the U.S. is "inevitable" and is taking active steps to prepare.
The first confirmed person-to-person spread of this virus in the United States occurred Jan. 30, and the World Health Organization declared the virus a global health emergency the next day. As of Feb. 23, there were 76,936 reported cases in mainland China, with 1,875 in in locations outside of mainland China, according to the CDC.
In recent days, the number of cases has skyrocketed in countries such as Italy and South Korea, while a case in Brazil marked the first known case in the country and Latin America as a whole, according to multiple news outlets.
A Danville woman underwent voluntary quarantine in her apartment after returning from a trip from China earlier this month, and even kept herself quarantined for a week after receiving a bill of clean health from the Danville Health Department.
“She stayed an extra week [under quarantine] and everything is fine," said John Carpenter, the woman's pastor who, along with his wife, aided the woman by bringing her groceries during her quarantine.
The CDC established that a quarantine period of 14 days after the most recent exposure is a sufficient time for this virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.