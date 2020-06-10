In regional economic development strategy, consultants recommend Danville, Pittsylvania County create formal alliance

Building a stronger, more formal regional alliance. Strengthening agriculture and forestry.
Increasing programs in science, technology, engineering and math. Focusing on leading existing industries and those that are emerging.
Those are some of the actions Danville and Pittsylvania County — the Dan River Region — can take as part of a regional economic development strategy, according to a study performed by consultants hired by the city, county and the local nonprofit Danville Regional Foundation.
"You should take that and use it like you would a reference book," Ted Abernathy, managing partner at Raleigh, North Carolina-based Economic Leadership, told a special called joint work session of Danville City Council and the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening.
Abernathy was referring to the analysis done by Dewberry, Economic Leadership and Chicago-based JLL. The $85,000 study was paid for by the city, county and the Danville Regional Foundation.
The purpose of the strategic plan was to evaluate the competitiveness of the Dan River Region in 10 categories, including community strengths and weaknesses, economic development organizational structure and industry clusters.
"View these recommendations to look at how to create a framework that builds upon the great structure that currently exists in this region," Dewberry Vice President Brian K. Bradner told those who attended the work session.
According to the analysis, the leading industries in the region are plastics, upstream chemical products, food processing, vulcanized and fired materials and wood products.
Emerging industries that show promise are automotive, distribution and e-commerce, business services and agricultural inputs and services, according to the strategic plan.
Danville City Councilman Gary Miller questioned the benefits of strengthening the plastics in the area, citing the bans by San Francisco and other cities on single-use plastic bags. Also, the material is becoming less popular.
Several states have banned single-use plastic bags.
"Young people are very anti-plastic," Miller said during questions and answers after Abernathy and Bradner gave a summary of the report.
"Our job is to tell you which industries you could track," Abernathy responded.
Danville and Pittsylvania County should create a formal alliance, according to the strategic plan.
"This should include all the responsible parties ... carrying out programming from business recruitment to workforce development to tourism," the analysis states. "This alliance could jointly develop a staff-level work plan or [a] more formal document outlining the scope of work, division of duties, basic strategies, and measurable goals that can be agreed upon by all organizations involved."
Pittsylvania County ranks in the top 10 in Virginia for total farm sales receipts, according to the study, and in the top 5 for flue-cured tobacco, total cropland, hay, beef cows, and milk cows.
The county could bolster the agriculture industry by increasing value-added production, attracting food-processing firms, adding more storage capacity, and increasing forest landowner education, according to the report.
As for the region's labor supply, the city and county have a labor pool of 45,500, but that number rises to 540,000 when counties within a 60-minute drive are included, the report states.
"The region has many positives when it comes to labor," according to the report. "Over 15,000 employees live in the region but commute away, demonstrating an attractive opportunity for hiring."
The report, however, notes the declining population with a lower-than-average share of millennials, more older workers and fewer college graduates. Drawing workers from a wider area could increase the potential for businesses to hire quality employees, it points out.
Several technology education programs exist in the region and have a high number of graduates, the study points out.
"A manufacturer can find its production workers as well as its management team from local education institutions," the report states. "Regionally, there's an opportunity to increase STEM programs and trade skills."
Danville could also use such outdoor amenities as the Riverwalk Trail and bike trails to bring in younger workers, Abernathy pointed out.
"There are people who are focusing their talent attraction through outdoor recreation," he told attendees, adding that it could be a way to supplement other means to lure workers.
Vice Mayor Lee Vogler told Abernathy and Bradner during the question-and-answer session that a lot of younger people are deciding where they want to live before choosing where to work.
"Livability factors are very important," Vogler said.
As for housing, the area's greatest strength is its affordability. However, there is no growth, little new construction and few options in the upper end of the marker, the report points out.
"This can make it more difficult to attract business executives and young professional families to the area," the report states.
Most of the city's housing stock was built between 1950 and 1979, while the county's was constructed between 1970 and 1999.
Younger home buyers are are not seeking out housing amenities from before 2000, the report states.
"Older housing stock ends up being not attractive to young people," Abernathy said during the special called work session.
Danville Interim Director of Economic Development Corrie Bobe said of the study: "This report will help further our economic development efforts and help guide investment and development over the next decade."
Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe said the study's results aligned with the thoughts of officials.
"This study validated our assumptions and beliefs," he said. "What they recommended was spot-on."
Rowe pointed out a few industries the region has attracted recently that were mentioned in the report — Staunton River Plastics, AeroFarms and Morgan Olson.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.