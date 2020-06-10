In regional economic development strategy, consultants recommend Danville, Pittsylvania County create formal alliance

Danville could also use such outdoor amenities as the Riverwalk Trail and bike trails to bring in younger workers, Abernathy pointed out.

"There are people who are focusing their talent attraction through outdoor recreation," he told attendees, adding that it could be a way to supplement other means to lure workers.

Vice Mayor Lee Vogler told Abernathy and Bradner during the question-and-answer session that a lot of younger people are deciding where they want to live before choosing where to work.

"Livability factors are very important," Vogler said.

As for housing, the area's greatest strength is its affordability. However, there is no growth, little new construction and few options in the upper end of the marker, the report points out.

"This can make it more difficult to attract business executives and young professional families to the area," the report states.

Most of the city's housing stock was built between 1950 and 1979, while the county's was constructed between 1970 and 1999.

Younger home buyers are are not seeking out housing amenities from before 2000, the report states.