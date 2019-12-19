Some Danville convenience stores seeking to resume operating skilled gaming machines are taking a different legal approach than their counterparts, and it seems to be working.
While more than a dozen applications for special use permits to operate the machines have bounced back and forth between the Danville Planning Commission and city council, five convenience stores went to the board of zoning appeals to refute the need for a special use permit to begin with.
Despite each of the cases being very similar, only three of them were approved by the board on Thursday.
“They just contradicted themselves,” Community Development Director Ken Gillie said of the board’s new rulings.
In an October meeting, the six-person board voted on the five cases. In two of the cases, the board upheld the zoning administrator’s — Gillie’s — belief that a special use permit was required. The other three ended in 3-3 ties, which led attorney Fielding Douthat, who represents all of the applicants, to ask the cases be reviewed again — a right that is granted in state code.
On Thursday afternoon, Douthat presented the three cases that had previously tied, one of which requested only one gaming machine, while the others requested two.
In each of the three cases, the board voted 4-1 in favor of granting the appeals, negating the need for these businesses to obtain special use permits.
Liberty Sunrise and Carter’s Quick Shop on West Main Street and Skyview on South Boston Road are the three convenience stores granted an appeal.
Board member Ann Evans voted against each appeal, while board members Michael Nicholas and Gus Doliantis were absent from the meeting.
Gillie told the board during the meeting that granting the appeals would be setting a precedent, and in a sense, “enacting law.”
“They have just in effect told people that they don’t need a special use permit,” he said after the meeting.
The primary argument against the special use permit is that the games are an accessory use to the convenience store. According to the city’s zoning code, accessory use means the use is “clearly incidental and subordinate to or customarily found in connection with” the principal use.
City staff believe any commercial indoor recreation, including the skilled gaming machines, requires a special use permit.
In the two cases that were rejected in October, the board bought that argument. On Thursday afternoon, board members apparently changed their minds.
Attorney Fielding Douthat, representing two of the three applicants, previously wrote a letter on their behalf, describing these games as the natural evolution of standalone games in convenience stores, starting with the pinball machine.
“They are clearly incidental to the principal convenience store use,” the letter reads.
During the meeting, with pictures of the three stores, he argued the games should be viewed as accessory use, just like an ATM, a printing service or lottery machine, none of which require a special use permit.
“Locality’s cannot conceivably identify every possible accessory use that could come up,” he said.
If the board had decided the code was ambiguous, the proper procedure would have been to remand the case to the Danville Planning Commission and city council.
When asked about whether or not these stores are now allowed to operate the machines, Gillie said he could not stop them, but the legal question remains.
“That’s still up in the air,” he said.
Since these appeals were granted by the board of zoning appeals, the city of Danville can appeal the cases to circuit court, which is the highest level the cases could go.
City Attorney Clark Whitfield declined to provide any arguments against the machines during the meeting, saying “I don’t want to show my hand” in the event of an appeal to circuit court.
All of these legal proceedings regarding skilled gaming stem from an anonymous tip that more than 30 convenience stores had machines without a special use permit, which is required for commercial indoor recreation. Since then, the majority of companies who were operating the machines applied for a special use permit.
Only two companies have obtained the special use permits: Kickback Jack’s and Pino’s Pizza.
Gillie said he expects the board’s decision with these three cases to result in more applicants going to the board of zoning appeals as opposed to going to the planning commission and then on to city council.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.