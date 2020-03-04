Danville officials have been meeting with casino company representatives in closed sessions this week, the Danville Register & Bee has learned.
The meetings, the city mayor confirmed, have included presentations from four casino company finalists who had responded to a request for proposals issued by the city Dec. 2 to bring a gambling facility here.
“There was a lot of interest in coming here to Danville,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said Wednesday.
The presentations included proposed locations for a casino, Jones added. He would not say where in the city the companies wanted to open one.
The request did not include off-track or pari-mutuel wagering facilities, which is a separate issue dealing primarily with horse racing and slot-like historical horse racing machines. In a November referendum, Danville residents voted to allow such facilities to operate here, primarily in response to the New Kent County-based Colonial Downs expressing an interest in opening one in the city.
Jones said he could not reveal which companies made presentations to Danville City Council during the closed sessions, held on both Monday and Tuesday.
Officials at Danville Regional Airport told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday representatives from five casino companies, including Caesars Entertainment, a gaming and hotel operation based in Paradise, Nevada, have flown in and out of the airport more than a dozen times in the last month and about three or four times this week.
Several of them flew in on a jet, flight instructor Richard Bailey said.
“They’ve been in and out all week,” he said, adding they have flown in from Pennsylvania, California, Tennessee, Illinois and Iowa.
Most of the representatives, from Caesars and other casinos, arrived and departed Monday and Tuesday. Some representatives left the airport Wednesday morning, Bailey added.
“They are very tight-lipped, but they are very friendly,” he said.
No city officials have met them at the airport, Bailey said.
A Caesars legal representative, spotted at Danville City Hall on Tuesday night, would not comment for this story or provide their name on the record when contacted Wednesday.
City Manager Ken Larking would not give details about the closed sessions that took place Monday and Tuesday. He also would not confirm whether city officials met with casino company representatives.
“All I can say, it is an unannounced project,” Larking said. “We cannot talk about unannounced economic development projects until they’re announced.”
Vice Mayor Lee Vogler also would not say whether the closed meetings involved casino companies. He confirmed, however, the city received “several” bids in response to the city’s request for proposals.
“We’re taking the time to review all of them carefully,” Vogler said, refusing to specify how many bids the city has received. “We’ll definitely be trying to come to a conclusion in the near future.”
A state bill that would allow casinos — by voter approval in Danville, Richmond, Bristol, Portsmouth and Norfolk — still must be decided in the General Assembly and signed by the governor before a casino could be built in the city.
If the legislation is approved, Danville residents would decide in a November referendum whether to allow a casino in the city.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
