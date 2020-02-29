In many areas of Pittsylvania County, next-door neighbors fall under different power providers and can pay significantly different rates for their electricity. The highest and lowest monthly residential rates within its borders differ by nearly $31 a month.
This is because the territories of the five different utilities companies powering the county crisscross in odd patterns across the landscape.
That group includes two commercial, investor-owned companies in Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company (a subsidiary of American Electric Power Company), two electric cooperatives in Mecklenburg Electric and Southside Electric and a municipal provider in Danville Utilities.
“Pittsylvania is somewhat unique ... it’s got the whole gamut," said Ken Schrad, a spokesman with the State Corporation Commission, which regulates utility providers across the state.
In fact, the county is joined by Southampton County as the only other Virginia locality powered by as many as five electric companies.
In Pittsylvania County, Appalachian Power has the lowest residential monthly rates at $109.88, while Southside Electric has the highest at $140.64, according to data from the State Corporation Commission. Over the course of a year, that is a difference of almost $370.
By the numbers
|Provider
|Average monthly residential rate*
|American Electric Power
|$109.88
|Dominion Energy
|$120.43
|Danville Utilities**
|$131.60
|Mecklenburg Cooperative
|$132.79
|Southside Cooperative
|$140.64
|*Does not include taxes
|**Danville Utilities is not regulated by the State Corporation Commission. This number comes from Summer 2019 numbers from the Virginia Attorney General.
In the middle of those two, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative has a monthly residential bill of $132.79 while Dominion Energy currently has a monthly residential rate of $120.43. Those rates do not account for local or state taxes that are applied later, Schrad said.
Danville Utilities covers the southern third of Pittsylvania County, including some of the county's more heavily populated areas like Kentuck, Ringgold and Brosville. More than half of the northern section of the county is powered by Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative. Dominion Energy has a relatively small geographic share of the county compared to Mecklenburg and Danville, but the company does power some of the more populated areas, including Brosville, as well as the towns of Chatham and Hurt.
The town of Gretna is split in half between Dominion Energy and Mecklenberg. Roughly 90% of the town's power bills are paid to Dominion, with the other 10% — as well as the town's industrial park — falling into Mecklenberg territory, said Town Manager David Lilly.
"It has no relevance to us," Lilly said of the town pretty much being split in half. "It's kind of weird though."
Appalachian Power maintains a thin sliver of the county along the western border, while Southside Electric Cooperative has a chunk of the northern edge of the county, with portions of both the Leesville Lake and Smith Mountain Lake areas.
For business purposes, having such a diverse group of utility companies that provide varying rates and levels of service for industry customers can serve as both a pro and a con, said Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe.
On the one hand, even though the companies each have their own designated territory, having that many providers working in the same locality can create competition, Rowe said. Then again, the county is not set in the center of the service territory of any of these companies, which can be a slight deterrent to a major power user such as a data center.
“You’re on the fringe of every one of these providers," he said.
The majority of the area's industrial parks, including the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, fall in the territory of Danville Utilities. The Southern Virginia Multimodal Park, which the county is currently preparing and marketing to potential businesses, is serviced by Dominion Energy.
The different types of utilities have different business models. Most investor-owned power providers own the entire process, from the generation to the distribution and transmission of electricity. On the other hand, electric cooperatives generally do not own their own power distribution sources, but buy energy from the wholesale market or other companies, which they then transmit to their customers.
During the beginning stages of electrifying the United States, for-profit, investor-owned companies initially focused on bringing power to the most populated areas, where the economies of scale would allow their operations to be efficient and make money.
This left the majority of rural America in the dark. The federal government passed the Rural Electrification Administration in 1933 to encourage investor-owned utilities to move into these regions, but the companies didn't bite. So in 1937, the Electric Cooperative Corporation Act was passed to allow electric cooperatives, which are member-owned, tax-exempt nonprofits, to provide utilities in rural areas.
Under today's statutes, electric cooperatives have slightly more leeway than for-profit companies like Dominion and Appalachian Power in terms of regulation from State Corporation Commission.
In addition to the business model and level of price regulation, there are a wide range of factors that can contribute to the ultimate cost of service, Schrad said.
"These include sources of generation, geographic terrain over which a distribution system is operating, density of customers per mile of line, and allocation of costs among the various customer classes — residential, commercial and industrial," he said.
On Friday, Dominion announced a proposed fuel rate adjustment that would shave nearly $6 off the monthly bills of residential customers. The final, average monthly bill that Dominion passes on to its residential customers right now is $122.07, but the proposed change would reduce that to $116.18.
This would put Dominion's residential rates more than 10% below the national average and 37% below the regional average, said Dominion spokesperson Rich Tran. Industrial customers could also see a rate decrease of as much as 10%.
If approved by the State Corporation Commission, this rate change would take place beginning on May 1.
As one of several Virginia municipal power providers, Danville Utilities does not fall under the regulation of the State Corporation Commission. With an average monthly residential bill of $139.60, Danville Utilities had the second highest rates of any utilities company in the state, according to July 2017 numbers compiled by the Virginia Attorney General's office.
After reaching rates of $142 in February 2018, residential electricity rates for Danville Utilities have dropped more than $10 — slightly more than 7% — in the past two years, said Jason Grey, director of Danville Utilities. The most recent analysis from the Virginia Attorney General's Office conducted last summer shows that Danville still has the highest residential bills of any municipal utility company, but six electric cooperatives have higher rates.
Southampton County, as previously mentioned, is the only other locality that has five different providers, while a few others have four, according to a map from the Virginia State Corporation Commission.
Both Dominion and Danville attributed their dropping rates at least partially to increased reliance on renewable energy, including solar projects. Pittsylvania County's connection to five different electric companies is another reason that developers have already pushed nine solar projects through the local permitting process, Rowe said.
Danville Utilities connected to a 6-megawatt solar project in Kentuck and is slated to connect to two more — at 10 megawatts and 12 megawatts — in the next year. These three will combine to provide 17% of Danville Utilities' power needs.
“We’re doing everything we can to lower our costs," Grey said.
