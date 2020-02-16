If Virginia ends up legalizing casinos by referendum, Danville must come up with language allowing a special-use permit for such a facility.
If the state allows residents in five cities — including Danville — to vote whether to permit casinos, residents here would decide in a referendum Nov. 3.
Currently, there is no definition for a casino in Danville’s code and no language allowing one under a special-use permit.
“There was no need for it,” said Harold Garrison, chairman of the Danville Planning Commission. “They were not legal in the state of Virginia.”
Danville Community Development Director Ken Gillie said he will see what the state decides before coming up with language defining a casino.
“If the state defines it, we should follow what the state’s definition is,” Gillie said.
Gillie plans to present casino language to the planning commission in March or April.
Separate House and Senate bills that would legalize casinos by referendum advanced out their respective chambers in the Virginia General Assembly on Tuesday, the Bristol Herald Courier reported Friday.
The measures would allow residents of Danville, Bristol, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond to have referenda on the casino question. However, differences in proposed gaming tax rates and other issues may take until next month to be resolved, the Bristol Herald Courier reported.
The article quoted state Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, as saying the casino issue would be decided March 6 and 7.
In a separate but related matter, Virginia could end up banning electronic skill games — another issue Danville has had to contend with.
Planning staff and the commission have been trying to come up with a definition on commercial indoor recreation.
Commission members decided during a work session Feb. 6 to delay coming up with a definition of “commercial indoor recreation” until the Virginia General Assembly determines the legality of so-called “gray machines,” or skill-based electronic games that are a combination of video game and slot machine.
More than 32 other Danville businesses — the majority of which are convenience stores — have attempted to obtain special-use permits to operate skilled gaming machines, a process that has dragged on for months as city officials attempt to define commercial indoor recreation. So far, nearly every case has bounced back and forth between the planning commission, which has backed, tabled and opposed permit requests, and the City Council, which has generally sent back those requests.
Even if the state bans the skill-based games, the city must still come up with a definition for commercial indoor recreation, Garrison said.
“Indoor recreation can mean a lot of things,” Garrison said. “It’s not just those machines. If we’re going to require a special-use permit for it, we should be able to define it.”
As for whether he supports the legality of skill-based games, Garrison said he has no opinion on the matter.
“I have no thoughts whatsoever on it,” he said.
Danville Vice Mayor Lee Vogler said the city needs to clean up and simplify its ordinance across the board.
“We’re putting too much of a burden on local businesses with all the different classifications and all the red type they need to go through,” Vogler said, adding there are more than 50 zoning classifications. That number needs to be reduced, he said.
As for the skilled games, Vogler said he has no strong feelings for or against them.
The city should wait until the state decides whether to ban the games before determining if it should deny or approve the requests for special-use permits, Vogler said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
