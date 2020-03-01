A skilled gaming parlor may be coming to the town of Hurt.
During a joint called meeting between the planning commission and town council on Thursday night, council voted 3-2 to grant the special- permit to McCormick Storage Facility, LLC. Owner Walter McCormick declined to comment beca his company will be renting the building at 419 Church St. to another company that has several gaming parlors in Virginia.
The owner of that company could not be reached for comment for this story.
The town council added three conditions to the special- permit: the establishment must be operated in an orderly manner, first responders must have independent access when the building is occupied and no one under 18 may enter.
Shirley Barksdale-Hill, a member of the Hurt Town Council, voted against the permit. She described a skill game parlor as "not a proper fit for a family-focd town."
This special permit was granted despite the possibility that skill game machines would be declared illegal by the General Assembly, meaning that the business would have to shut down. Under the current laws, skill games have often been referred to as grey machines, beca it is unclear where in the law they fall and whether or not they are legal.
That hasn't prevented their rapid spread throughout the state of Virginia.
Both the Ho of Delegate and the State Senate are currently considering bills that would categorize skill game machines as illegal gambling.
The General Assembly began with several other bills surrounding the game machines, including a few that legalized the game while allowing the state to tax them. One of those, which was sponsored by Gov. Ralph Northam and dismissed by a Ho of Delegates subcommittee, would have allowed for regulated gaming machines, tossing out the distinction between games of skill and chance and taxing all of them at 36%.
In Danville, zoning concerns have prevented several dozen applicants from receiving special permits to operate skilled games. Many of these applications have been juggled by the Danville Planning Commission and Danville City Council. A few successfully went through the Board of Zoning Appeals by arguing that a special permit isn't necessary. The city has since appealed those decisions.
In Pittsylvania County, several gaming establishments opened up within a short stretch of U.S. 58. County leaders are currently considering whether or not to require a special permit for such establishments, whether or not the games are games of skill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.