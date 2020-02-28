Officials in Hurt are considering a potential $5 million expansion of the town's wastewater system.
Many residents of the town's southeastern section have experienced consistent, costly problems with their septic system, which is why officials are considering adding 199 customers to the current wastewater system.
With their private septic systems, households in the affected areas have had to install drain fields — underground disposal areas — to deal with the waste, but many of the properties are out of room, explained Ed Hodges, the town's public works coordinator.
“Sometimes when a drain field goes bad, they don’t have enough land to expand,” he said.
Added Mayor Gary Poindexter: “That becomes a chronic and costly problem to sustain that and the best solution at that point becomes a public system you can plug into."
Right now, the wastewater distribution is limited to the Main Street area, which houses purely commercial, charitable and government buildings. With this proposed project still being in the early phases, it is too early to tell if rates will be increased for the current commercial customers to help fund the expansion, Poindexter said.
The expansion would extend the wastewater system's reach to the east and south, including all of Lynn, High, Oak, Grove, Spring, Ramsey and W. Spencer streets.
Most of the problems are geological, meaning the soil doesn't absorb water at a fast enough rate to maintain a septic system. Residents have reported these problems to the town and the Virginia Department of Health, Poindexter said.
This project would add approximately one-third of the town's residential water users to the wastewater system. Those outside of the designated project area, where very few problems have occured, would not be required to pay wastewater bills.
“We’re doing the best to limit the scope of this project," Poindexter said.
An engineering study, conducted by Christiansburg-based engineering and consulting firm Peed & Bortz, provided three possible actions but recommended a gravity collection system. Under this plan, the town would take advantage of gravity to direct all pipes from the houses to the existing pump station behind town hall, which sends the waste to Altavista.
“The gravity works much better, it’s cheaper, and there would be less maintenance," Hodges said.
According to the study, 32 households have had a history of costly failures with their systems, which is sufficient to establish a need for the project.
The town is at least several months away from taking any actions on these recommendations, Poindexter said. The next steps are to have several public hearings and conduct a survey of the residents in the area that would be added to the system. For those households that are connected, the average quarterly bill would be $128, the study found.
Under recommendations from the study, the payments would come from a few different sources. A grant of $200,000 would come from the Virginia Tobacco Commission, an organization that funds economic growth with proceeds from the national tobacco settlement. The bulk of the funding would come from Virginia Rural Development, which is a a part of the United States Department of Agriculture's Rural Development program. This would include a loan of $2.1 million and a grant of $2.72 million.
As of now, the town still has not obtained or applied for any funding options. At the very least, the town would need nearly four years to carry the project from planning to completion.
This project would serve as a "service to the citizens," improve quality of life, increase market prices of the homes, and make a positive statement to businesses considering the area, Poindexter said.
“It shows that you’re more forward thinking," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.