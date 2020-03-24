The aeronautics program at Averett University is temporarily grounded.
To combat the spread of COVID-19, the education sector across the country has been challenged to swiftly transition to an online learning environment.
In accordance with the bans on large groups of people by Gov. Ralph Northam, institutions of higher learning have been forced to find alternative methods to provide students with access to instructors and the subject matter.
Some particularly hands-on programs, though, don’t lend themselves as easily to online teaching methods.
For Averett’s aeronautics students, it means getting the Federal Aviation Administration involved.
The school received FAA permission last week to move all ground instruction online, said Travis Williams, the chief flight instructor.
“The difficult part is the airplane instruction is temporarily suspended for the next 30 days for the well-being of both our students and our staff,” he said.
Certainly, some subjects can transition online with relative ease, but the move to virtual classrooms has prevented a lot of vital in-person training.
“We’re following our curriculum guides for our programs, and we’re trying to get as much of the didactic training done over the internet,” said Jimmie Tickle, the assistant vice president of workforce services at Danville Community College.
Tickle oversees such programs as welding, cosmetology, electrical engineering and automotive analysis, among others — programs that often require equipment and demonstrations only available at the school’s facilities. His hope is that students can pore over lectures and visual simulations online until classes return in the summer, and then they can concentrate on the skills needed for industry credentials in the shop areas where normal classes take place.
“With anything when you’ve got technical instructors that believe in hands-on instruction, they’re concerned about it,” Tickle said. “But they also understand the situation that we’re in as a county and a state and a nation and around the world. So we’re doing everything possible to try to incorporate those things into the training and to be ready to get these students what they need to be successful once we get back to normal.”
In the meantime, DCC and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center in South Boston have extended Wi-Fi capabilities into the parking lots to help students who may not have reliable internet access otherwise.
“It’s essentially drive-up Wi-Fi,” said Paul Fox, the dean of arts, science and business.
Still, Fox said it is difficult to truly replace the classroom atmosphere for programs that really thrive on in-person instruction.
“Some of the hands-on IT networking, speaking with an instructor there,” Fox said, “he was saying it’s all very well doing it online, but an employer wants to see actual hands-on experience. They’re more employable that way.”
Nursing students at DCC can no longer perform in-person clinical hours at their assigned medical facilities. Instead, they have resorted to virtual clinical simulations, a software product that presents an avatar patient and multiple case studies. Students can collect health history and perform physical assessments just as they would normally.
“They do many of the same types of activities that they do in the regular clinical setting that they would do on a face-to-face basis, but it’s just done virtually,” said Cathy Barrett, the director of DCC’s nursing program.
Barrett said the virtual training will take the place of in-person clinical hours normally required by the Virginia Board of Nursing.
Williams said Averett’s aeronautics program will not use a flight simulator during this period because it is not yet necessary in the training regimen for many of its 105 students. Instead, the faculty proved to the FAA that students could still participate and learn through online forums and videos to prepare for upcoming FAA knowledge exams.
Williams also said the program operates on a 12-month basis, so once the month-long delay in flying is lifted, many of the program’s students should be able to continue with their training as scheduled.
“We’re confident students will be able, once we get back up and running, to catch up on the time lost,” Williams said.
Ginger Henderson, the chair of Averett’s equestrian studies department, said a fair amount of her program’s teachings can be administered online.
“The ones that have a really big experiential component have been a little bit more difficult,” she said.
Depending on a student’s chosen concentration within the major, the more affected he or she may be by the online classroom. The pre-vet concentration, Henderson said, is largely science-based, so students are not riding horses as much as those in the teaching and training concentrations.
Even those classes that do have a large riding component still have elements such as theory of training or theory of teaching — where students assess rider position, technique and strengths — that can be taught through videos.
“We’re trying to meet our students’ needs in the best way that we can,” Henderson said. “It has been a challenge, but I’ve been really thrilled with all of our faculty and our students in really embracing it and just looking at this as an opportunity for us to explore other areas of our discipline that maybe we don’t have enough time to spend on. I wouldn’t want to do it forever, but I think we’re doing fine for a semester.”
