Someone who her fellow county co-workers described as fair, accurate, thorough and reliable has concluded her more than three decade-long career with Pittsylvania County.
After announcing in March that she would not seek re-election, Shirley Hammock is walking away from a 34-year career in the Pittsylvania County Commissioner of the Revenue office that concluded with her fulfilling one term as in the top job as commissioner of the revenue.
“I feel like I can go out with my head held high,” Hammock said.
A Pittsylvania County native, 65-year-old Hammock started with a part-time position in the office in 1984 working with real estate transfers. At that point, everything was entered manually and records were kept in physical books.
Beginning in 1985, Hammock came on full-time as a deputy clerk, a position in which she led the department in transitioning into digital records, a process that took 19 years to fully complete.
“The whole process has gotten better over the years,” she said.
During the early 2010s, she said many people approached her about the possibility of running for the constitutional office as commissioner, but she never seriously considered until Sam Swanson decided not to seek re-election in 2015. She had served as his chief deputy for seven years.
When she first ran, her intention was to complete two terms, but the birth of a grandchild, among other things, led her to retire.
“I just felt like it was time to move on,” she said.
During her tenure, Hammock earned the respect of other county employees who depended on her work. County Administrator David Smitherman described her knowledge of Virginia financial laws and regulations as "second to none."
“We relied on her work products for everything we do," he said.
The office of the commissioner of the revenue is responsible for all real estate and property assessments.
"These estimates are only as good as the commissioner who enforces that state law is properly followed and that the county receives the revenue that it is due," said Kim Van Der Hyde, Finance Director for Pittsylvania County.
Her one-term tenure also saw controversy surrounding the assessment of taxes on farm vehicles and equipment used by nursery operations, which ultimately led to a change in language to the state tax code to explicitly provide nurseries with the tax exemption and recognition of horticultural products as agriculture.
As she was considering whether or not to seek re-election, the only person Hammock spoke to outside of her family was Robin Coles-Goard, her chief deputy commissioner.
"I felt like she would be the logical candidate to run for the office," she said.
The pair started in the office within a month of each other in 1984 and had worked their way up through the ranks together. Before Hammock’s retirement, they were the longest tenured employees in a department with little turnover.
"We've been through a lot together personally and professionally," she said.
Coles-Goard defeated challenger Kristian Worsham with almost 60% of the votes in November’s election.
As she steps into her new role as commissioner of the revenue, Coles-Goard is going to miss having Hammock there in the office with her.
“She has been like a sister and a friend to me more than just a co-worker,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.