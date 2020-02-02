On Feb. 18, partners of GO Virginia Region 3 will gather at The Prizery in South Boston for its semi-annual All-Hands meeting to detail results of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership's Site Characterization Project.
The meeting, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, is free and open to the public.
GO Virginia is a statewide economic development initiative to spur synergies and partnerships. The All-Hands event is designed for the community to learn about ongoing projects and strategies and encourage collaboration among partners.
Featured project updates will include presentations from:
- GO TEC (Great Opportunities in Technology and Engineering Careers) which prepares local students for high-growth careers in Region 3.
- SOVA Innovation Hub which will bring together partners to enable programming for digital skills training in South Boston.
- The Entrepreneur & Innovation Investment Strategy study being conducted by Mid-Atlantic Broadband Communities Corporation and Longwood University office of community and economic development which is developing recommendations on how to increase and support business forming in the region.
After an update from the Region 3 Council on program successes, the Virginia Department of Economic Development will give an in-depth presentation of its findings on the status of prepared business sites in Region 3 including:
- Why project-ready sites are important for economic development.
- What the enhanced site characterization entailed.
- How to use this information and findings to make more informed site development and investment decisions.
To learn more or register for the free event, visit https://govirginia3.org/all-hands-meeting-2020/ or email info@govirginia3.org.
