Due to continued declines in market demand as a result of the coronavirus, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has suspended operations at all American plants, including the Danville manufacturing plant, “until further notice,” says company spokeswoman Barbara Hatala.
This comes after the company announced that it would suspend all operations in the Americas through at least Friday.
“We are closely monitoring market demand signals, inventory and supply levels and warehouse and distribution operations to continue delivery of Goodyear products,” Hatala wrote in an email.
"Extending the deadline to reinstate North American operations is an indication that this virus is still spreading at an elevated rate, which impacts not only the health and wellness of their employees but also their annual revenues," Danville’s interim economic development director Corrie Teague Bobe wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.
With about 2,000 workers, Goodyear is Danville’s largest employer. The Danville facility, which makes commercial truck and aviation tires, draws workers from across Southside Virginia and from over the border in North Carolina.
"Since their initial announcement, a number of new state and federal programs have been put into place to assist businesses with operational costs until the virus plateaus and economic conditions begin to rebound," Bobe wrote. "Goodyear has been a longstanding corporate partner within our community and we hope that they will be able to continue operations soon."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.