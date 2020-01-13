The third time is not always the charm.
A proposal for a special-use permit for a gaming facility at the former Something Special restaurant at 401 S. Ridge St. has now been delayed three times by the Danville Planning Commission.
The commission voted 7-0 to postpone the matter Monday afternoon after the request by chief financial officer of Broad Street Holdings LLC, a nonprofit that would own the gaming machine business if it opens.
Chief financial officer Stephanie Mendez made the request to give the commission time to come up with a clear definition for indoor recreation, which it wants to do before recommending approval of such special-use permits. Otherwise, the commission likely would have recommended City Council deny the permit.
The planning commission has a 90-day limit on deciding whether to recommend approval of an agenda item. If time runs out, the proposal would be automatically recommended by the planning commission for approval by Danville City Council. The item first appeared on the commission's agenda in November.
But if an applicant requests a postponement of their request, the deadline is extended another 30 days.
Former business partners Michelle Adkins and Justin Williams initially proposed a 50-game facility at 401 S. Ridge St., where Something Special Restaurant & Lounge was located, but the item was tabled during the commission’s Nov. 12 meeting and the project had to be pared down because of building occupancy and space and parking issues at the property. Mendez told the commission, however, that Williams and Adkins are no longer partners and that Williams is pursuing the project with Broad Street Holdings.
"Staff had concerns about the occupant load of the building," Community Development Director Ken Gillie said during the meeting Monday.
Adkins and Williams had agreed with the changes required by planning staff, including reducing the number of machines allowed to 21 after staff inspected the site.
The commission tabled the matter again on Dec. 9 so members could schedule a work session to draw up a clear definition of indoor recreation. However, a work session could not be scheduled then because two commissioners' terms were ending at the close of 2019 and officials wanted to wait until two new members were appointed in their places this month.
The new members, Art Craft and Ann Sasser Evans, have replaced outgoing commissioners Michael Scearce and Robert "Q" Jones.
During discussion of the matter Monday, commissioner Bruce Wilson asked Mendez if they planned on changing the appearance of the facility.
"We plan on making it nicer because it looks a little run down," Mendez told commissioners. "We just plan on making the building look more presentable."
She added that pool tables are also planned at the location.
Wilson said the biggest issue was "we're really in a gray area here" when it comes to defining indoor recreation. He added that he was concerned the games would be recommended for denial by the commission if members voted during Monday's meeting.
Commissioners asked if she wanted to postpone it.
"If you ask for a postponement, we could hold it for another month," said commission chairman Harold Garrison.
In the meantime, members will schedule a work session to clarify the definition of indoor recreation.
Commissioners also voted 6-0 to recommend denial of a request for a special-use permit for gaming machines at 688 Mount Cross Road because it does not have the extra parking spaces that would be required with the addition of new machines. Commissioner Art Craft abstained.
The commissioner also voted to select Garrison as chairman and Steve Petrick as vice chairman and Jimmy Bolton as secretary.
