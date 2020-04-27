The Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank on Friday reported a lower first-quarter profit, partly due to more than half a million dollars in expenses related to its pending merger with a Danville-based bank company.
Pinnacle Bankshares (OTC:PPBN) also cited as a contributing factor the higher salaries, benefits and occupancy expenses related to growth initiatives, including opening its new downtown Lynchburg branch and a Charlottesville loan office, that totaled about $348,000.
The company reported a first-quarter net income of $448,000, or 29 cents per share, down from $1.3 million, or 84 cents per share, during the same period last year.
Pinnacle Bankshares President and CEO Todd Hall said in a news release the company has been consumed with the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and related changes to operations. Among other things, the company set aside $115,000 during the first quarter for potential problem loans, up from $6,000 during the first quarter last year.
“We continue to monitor the pandemic and its effects on our economy, while taking steps to safeguard our customers, employees and shareholders during this difficult time. Fortunately, Pinnacle was in a strong position at the beginning of the crisis and stands ready to weather the storm,” Hall said.
Pinnacle’s upcoming merger with Danville-based Virginia Bank Bankshares, aka Virginia Bank & Trust, accounted for $550,000 in expenses during the quarter. Now, that merger has been delayed because of the pandemic, though the two banks will complete the deal “once the environment stabilizes and uncertainty surrounding this pandemic subsides,” according to Pinnacle’s news release.
Total assets rose to $502.8 million, up nearly half a percent from the end of last year. Deposits rose slightly to $450.4 million while total loans decreased 1.9% to $385.6 million. Stockholder equity decreased about a third of a percent to $45.3 million.
Net interest margin, which essentially is interest earned on loans minus interest paid on deposits, was 3.65%, down from 4% at the end of last year.
On March 6, the company paid a dividend of 14 cents per share to stockholders of record as of Feb. 21.
Pinnacle Bankshares, founded in 1908, has 10 branches in the Lynchburg region. It plans to open an 11th in the Graves Mill Plaza shopping center in Forest and has received Lynchburg City Council’s approval to open a 12th in the Boonsboro area.
