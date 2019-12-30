At least one Danville convenience store is operating gaming machines without a special-use permit while other owners wait to have applications for theirs approved.
The skill-based games were operating — with customers playing them — when the Danville Register & Bee visited the Quick 'n' Plenty on Monday.
But Danville Director of Community Development Ken Gillie confirmed Monday that the business on 395 Mount Cross Road does not have a special-use permit, which is required before such gaming machines are allowed. The owner applied for a special use permit July 29, city records show.
He did not know the store was operating the machines when interviewed at his office Monday morning.
The city would have to investigate and find out if a store is violating code before determining what to do next, he said.
"We would have to talk about that internally," Gillie said.
Criminal charges would be a possibility.
"That's a potential," Gillie said, adding that the charge would be a violation of the city's zoning code.
An employee at the store would not speak on the record about the matter. The Register & Bee's attempt to reach the store owner was not successful.
The issue comes while city officials try to decide how to define indoor recreation and gaming.
It was an anonymous tip about skilled gaming machines set up in convenience stores that set off a recent city investigation and has led to dozens of applications bouncing back and forth between the planning commission and City Council over the last two and a half months as officials attempt to define indoor recreation and determine the proper zoning requirements — including certificate of occupancy and parking requirements.
Operators at other convenience stores expressed frustration at having their games shut down and waiting on a slow-moving bureaucracy to find out if they can get permits and turn the games on again for customers.
Inam Qazi, owner of Carter's Quick Shoppe on West Main Street and Charlie's Stop & Shop No. 2 on Westover Drive, waited since the summer to have his gaming machine approved at his West Main store. The game was turned back on last week after being shut down for about four or five months, he said.
"It's just a hassle," said his son Humza Qazi.
They were able to get the machine back up and running without a special-use permit after going to the Danville Board of Zoning Appeals — an alternate route — which voted 4-1 to grant their appeal earlier this month along with the appeals from two other stores.
They're still waiting on approval of a special-use permit at their other store on Westover Drive. Inam said he applied for it last summer. That location currently has no games.
Humza added that it was frustrating to wait on approval of a special-use permit while another store might be operating games in violation.
Sunrise convenience store on Westover Drive has had its four games shut down since the summer.
"It's annoying," said cashier Crystal Sims, adding that she didn't know if her boss has applied for a special-use permit. "It's bad for business. It's really slowed business a lot."
The store used to fill up on Sundays. Now, most of the customers come for gas or lottery tickets, she said.
