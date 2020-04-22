Ennis, a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of print products, plans to make capital investments of more than $800,000 and create 15 new jobs at its plant in Chatham where it already employs more than 100 people.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors signed off on a performance agreement with the Industrial Development Authority and the company during a Tuesday meeting. The announcement comes during a time when many local businesses are slowing or shutting down.

“This community is going to need any and every job it can get,” said Matt Rowe, economic development director for Pittsylvania County.

The Texas-based print product manufacturer has maintained a plant in Chatham for more than 70 years. The Chatham plant makes business forms.

“They’re getting a lot of demand as far as those forms being in hospitals,” Rowe said.

As incentives, Pittsylvania County has agreed to waive the building permit fee, which has an estimated value of roughly $15,000. An industrial enhancement grant of $11,250 from the county and the town of Chatham will be paid to the company after three years, if the company has created and maintained the 15 jobs with average annual base salaries of at least $37,000.

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission also will provide a $10,000 grant.

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

