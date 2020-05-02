Danville's city manager wanted to ask the state to recommend stronger social distancing and sanitation guidelines and requirements on businesses than currently used in the city, shows an email he sent to City Council members earlier this month.
In the April 16 email, Danville City Manager Ken Larking told councilmen he reached out to individuals and organizations — including the Virginia Municipal League, Virginia First Cities, a nonprofit advocacy group and others — to "get their feedback on how we could encourage the state to implement stronger guidelines [and even requirements] for businesses to follow the best practices for social distancing and sanitation within their stores."
The Register & Bee obtained the email and others through a Freedom of Information Act request.
In another email sent to city lobbyist and former delegate Whitt Clement earlier that day, Larking cited pressure from physicians — including City Councilman and cardiologist Gary Miller — to push local big-box stores to implement more stringent social-distancing measures.
The Register & Bee obtained the email from the Virginia Municipal League, a nonprofit association of city, town and county governments.
"I am getting pressure from local doctors, including one who is a City Council member, to figure out a way to pressure our big box retailers to be more aggressive with social distancing within their doors," Larking wrote. "It is my understanding that localities have no authority to regulate these measures."
The city manager went on to ask if it made sense to see whether Gov. Ralph Northam would consider issuing requirements or guidelines through the Virginia Department of Health. He provided to Clement a list of suggested social distancing and sanitation rules for businesses. That list went on to become the series of recommendations passed as a City Council resolution on April 21 for local businesses to enforce within their stores.
Among the recommendations are that store employees wear masks and gloves while also requiring customers to keep 6 feet apart in checkout aisles.
"If the governor and his experts think that it would be helpful to keep the public safer and prevent the spread [of the coronavirus], they could consider requiring businesses to implement those measures," Larking told the Register & Bee when queried about the emails.
The intent, he added, is to have "sound public policy to protect the public."
In an April 16 email to Larking, Danville Deputy City Manager Earl Reynolds said, "There are big box stores requiring and implementing all the measures" but in a "hodge-podge manner."
The Register & Bee also obtained the email from the Virginia Municipal League.
"It currently varies with the store," Reynolds wrote. "A more uniform and standardized requirement for the stores would at least guarantee for the customer that every store is following guidelines issued by the State Health Department or some higher authority [the governor]."
Larking would eventually reach out to the governor's office. On April 20, the day before the City Council voted on the safety recommendations for local businesses, the city manager sent an email offering Danville's assistance in reopening Virginia.
"I believe that now is the time for the state to develop and provide local governments with a plan of action on how we can assist that state in reopening the economy when those tests are more widely available," he wrote. "I’d like to train our emergency responders in whatever role they may play in the testing and contact tracing processes. We also have employees who would be able to do data entry, etc. in order to support the effort. If we had a plan, we can begin training on that plan so that we would be ready to respond when the time is right."
Michelle Gowdy, executive director of the Virginia Municipal League, said her group spoke with Angela Navarro, the state's deputy secretary of commerce and trade, and forwarded to her Larking's input on the situation.
"He's not unique in that request at all," Gowdy said. "She [Navarro] has asked for input from localities and that includes what Ken requested."
The governor's office, responding to the Register & Bee's request for comment about the city manager's request, pointed to Forward Virginia, which is an in-the-works plan to lift stay-at-home orders and business restrictions in phases, but only after a 14-day decline in the percentage of positive coronavirus tests and hospital stays.
"We have been meeting with local governments, business leaders, labor groups, and other stakeholders to discuss how and when this process will begin," responded Cassidy Rasnick, deputy secretary of commerce and trade. "Our goal is to move forward in a way that prioritizes public health and creates public confidence."
She did not directly address the City Council's recommendations for businesses or communication with Danville officials, as requested in the Register & Bee's inquiry.
Kelly Harris-Braxton, executive director of Virginia First Cities — a Richmond-based coalition of 16 historic cities, including Danville — noted that social distancing and sanitation at businesses is an issue that interests all local governments.
"People are just ready to open up, but they also want the guidance so it's clear what's expected so people can feel safe and we can contain the spread," she said. "The city manager feels we need to have the guidance."
Larking on Thursday sat in on a conference call with Navarro.
She said "she would take our concerns to the Governor's task force creating the "Forward Virginia Blueprint' for reopening the economy and provide us with more direction as soon as next week," Larking explained in an email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.