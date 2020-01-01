Chatham-based Davenport Energy Inc. will award $30,000 in ExxonMobil Educational Alliance grants to schools in Virginia and North Carolina.
Grants, which range from $500 to $1,000, benefit classrooms, teachers and students.
A branded wholesaler for ExxonMobil, Davenport Energy secured 60 education grants on behalf of its Exxon and Mobil gasoline stations and convenience stores.
Pittsylvania County schools receiving grants include Chatham High School, Gretna High School, Dan River High School, Tunstall High School, Dan River Middle School, Gretna Middle School, Chatham Elementary School, Southside Elementary School and Twin Springs Elementary School,
George Washington High School and Sacred Heart School in Danville also received ExxonMobil education grants.
The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program is designed to provide Exxon and Mobil retailers with an opportunity to invest in the future of their communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools.
“We have a long history of supporting local neighborhood schools, and consider it a privilege to invest our time and resources in the communities where we do business,” said a spokesman for Davenport Energy.
Every year, ExxonMobil awards 4,400 Educational Alliance grants to K-12 institutions across the country. Since 2000, the company has committed more than $35 million to the grant program.
Grants target math, science and technology. Funds may be used for films, speakers or field trips to science centers; scholarships or awards to encourage academic or leadership excellence in math or science; science fairs and parent-student events; and educational tools such as computers, math or science books, calculators and software.
Headquartered in Chatham, Davenport Energy supplies gasoline and diesel fuel to more than 200 convenience stores and gas stations in Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia. Davenport Energy also delivers propane and heating oil to more than 35,000 customers throughout the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.