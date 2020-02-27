Danville Utilities customers will be asked to participate in a survey next week regarding their utility services and their opinions of those services.
GreatBlue Research Inc., a market research firm in Glastonbury, Connecticut, will conduct the survey for Danville Utilities, according to a news release from the city.
The survey will include a random telephone sample of residential and business customers.
Calls will come under the name GreatBlue or some variation of the phone number (860) 740-4000, according to the news release.
Those who respond to the survey will remain anonymous.
Anyone with questions about the survey may call GreatBlue Research at (860) 740-4000, or Danville Utilities customer service at (434) 799-5155.
