Danville Utilities customers will be asked to participate in a survey next week regarding their utility services and their opinions of those services. 

GreatBlue Research Inc., a market research firm in Glastonbury, Connecticut, will conduct the survey for Danville Utilities, according to a news release from the city. 

The survey will include a random telephone sample of residential and business customers.

Calls will come under the name GreatBlue or some variation of the phone number (860) 740-4000, according to the news release.

Those who respond to the survey will remain anonymous. 

Anyone with questions about the survey may call GreatBlue Research at (860) 740-4000, or Danville Utilities customer service at (434) 799-5155. 

   

  

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

Load comments