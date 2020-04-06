Danville Transit is now limiting the number of passengers on fixed-route service to nine people at a time, according to the city of Danville.
This change keeps in step with social distancing guidance by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
The new service change started Monday.
If a bus has reached the limit, transit drivers will inform passengers unable to board that they will be transported by a Reserve A Ride driver. There may be a 15-minute wait period for the Reserve A Ride bus to arrive.
Passengers then will be taken to another bus stop of their choice for the fixed-route bus fare.
Danville Transit is adding more drivers for this change.
