Danville to sell hydroelectric complex for $8.2 million

Danville is selling its Pinnacles hydroelectric complex in Patrick County to Northbrook Energy for $8.2 million and will buy the energy, capacity and renewable energy credits from the facility.
But to at least one city councilman, the deal makes no sense.
"In the next five years, we will have paid back the $8 million and then some," said City Councilman James Buckner.
It wasn't a good idea to for the city to sell an asset that it owns, he added Wednesday.
Buckner was one of two councilmen who voted against the idea to sell the property during Danville City Council's meeting Tuesday night. Adam Tomer also opposed the motion that passed by a 7-2 vote. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
However, a separate motion to enter into an agreement with Northbrook to buy the energy, capacity and renewable energy credits from the complex passed unanimously by a 9-0 vote.
Northbrook Energy is a privately held power producer and has been in the hydroelectric energy industry for more than 30 years. The company operates hydro assets in 12 states and recently bought five hydroelectric facilities from Duke Energy in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Danville's sale to Northbrook will require approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The Pinnacles complex, built in 1938 to supply all of Danville's electricity, is a 10-megawatt facility that is used as a peaking source during periods of high demand and provides about 2.5% of the city's electric needs.
The complex contains about 3,600 acres of city-owned property, where the city manages two 120-foot dams that store water for power generation.
A motion to sell the Pinnacles plant Danville Utilities owns failed during council's meeting May 21. Though the vote in favor was 6-3, the proposal needed a "super majority" to pass. Tomer, Buckner and Madison Whittle opposed it at the May 21 meeting.
Under the Virginia Constitution, localities need the approval of seven council members to sell property.
Whittle said last month he wanted to study the proposal more before making any decisions.
“I don’t have my comfort level with it,” he said at the time. “I’d like to take another bite at the apple if it comes back around.”
But during Tuesday night's meeting, after Whittle had met with city officials and learned more details, he switched and voted in favor of the decision to sell the complex.
Councilman Gary Miller said the sale is a good idea because some of the money can be used to replace electrical substations that keep going out.
"We just need to replace them and stop having these power outages," Miller said Wednesday.
Also, the city will continue to own the transmission lines from Pinnacles, so there will be no transmission costs.
Danville City Manager Ken Larking said Northbrook has the expertise to properly and efficiently maintain the complex.
The move also will allow Danville Utilities to avoid the costs of tighter federal regulations and needed fixes at the facility, while also allowing the agency to pick up some funding from the sale for pending work needed on substations throughout the city. Grey said no official decisions had been made about how the profits from the sale would be used, but it likely would go toward fixing substations around the city, many of which will need repairs.
The proposed sale also involved Danville Utilities agreeing to a 25-year contract to buy energy at a rate of $58.30 per megawatt hour, with a 2% annual escalation.
The city will pay $1.75 million for the energy, capacity and renewable energy credits, said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.
In another matter, Danville City Council unanimously approved its proposed $291.4 million 2020-21 budget during its meeting Tuesday night.
The budget does not include tax or rate hikes. Pay-for-performance increases for city employees could come later in the fiscal year, depending on how much revenue the city takes in, budget director Cynthia Thomasson told the Danville Register & Bee.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.