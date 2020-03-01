It has been nearly two months since Danville's economic development director left the position Jan. 10, and no one has applied for the position.
The city is not advertising the position yet because it is in the process of hiring a consulting firm, Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based Developmental Associates, LLC to help officials search for Telly Tucker's replacement.
The city's contract with the firm has not been finalized, said human resources director Sara Weller. The city used the same consultant to help with Danville's search for a new police chief about two years ago and for a new fire chief roughly a year ago.
"We typically use a consultant for our high-level positions," Weller said during an interview at her office Thursday.
City officials wanted to wait and analyze the economic development director position before hiring the firm, she said.
"We have competent staff in place to fill the gap," Weller said.
Corrie Teague Bobe, who was assistant economic development director under Tucker, is now acting economic development director.
Staff also includes project manager Kelvin Perry, marketing and research manager Laura Ashworth and special projects assistant Kimberly Custer.
Linwood Wright is a public and governmental affairs consultant for the office of economic development.
Tucker announced his departure Dec. 12, 2019, and took a similar job in Arlington County.
City Manager Ken Larking estimated the contract with the firm will cost about $15,000 to $20,000.
The firm will be hired — and the city will begin advertising the position — within the next few weeks, Weller said.
The search will include assessment and background screening to get a broad perspective of the candidates, Weller said.
"You want to make sure there's a good nationwide search," Weller said.
Roger Wiley, general counsel with the Virginia Municipal League, a nonprofit association of city, town and county governments, said it is common for cities to hire consultants when they're hiring a new city manager, for example.
"It's somewhat less common with economic development directors, but I wouldn't say it's unusual," Wiley said.
A consultant can bring a wider selection of candidates and narrow a sizable stack of applicants down to four or five, he said.
Recruitment firms often know of people willing to be quietly considered for a position as long it can be done discreetly, Wiley added.
Developmental Associates also will get input from groups of people within city government and the community to find out what they want to see in a new economic development director, she said.
The position's current salary range is $95,208 to $149,476 per year. However, that could change depending on the results of an employee pay study that is expected to be complete this month, Weller said.
Larking said he anticipates a large number of applicants.
"I feel certain the position will be highly coveted," Larking said. "We've got a lot going on here. It's a great location."
The purpose of the economic development director is to recruit new businesses and maintain existing industries in Danville and manage the economic development office's resource's, according to the position's job description on the city's website.
Job duties include developing industrial parks and buildings for companies, providing incentive packages, meeting with consultants and companies to discuss plans and procedures, traveling to meet with prospective business owners and representatives, directing attention to the needs of existing industries, purchasing properties as necessary, and acting as staff person to the Danville Industrial Development Authority, which is the city's land-buying arm, according to the city's web site.
