Danville is expected to get $517,740 for federal housing assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

The city will receive the money through the department's Community Development Block Program, which provides annual grants to states, cities and counties to help pay for decent housing and expanding economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income people.

The money is part of about $52.3 million in federal funding to support access to safe and affordable housing through the state, Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Thursday. 

The department awarded the $52.3 million through three programs: the Community Development Block Grant program, the Emergency Solutions Grants program and the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program. 

