An indoor farming facility is coming to the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research through a partnership with Virginia Tech.
The Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center will grow plants in a soilless system, said Institute spokeswoman Allison Moore.
"It exposes the roots of the crops to nutrient-rich water and gives it the exact amount of water it's needed to grow," Moore said Tuesday morning.
The Institute will launch the program with Virginia Tech's School of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the school's Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
"They will have staff help us head up this venture," Moore said. "We'll partner with them on using this technology. It's a way to convene academia, industry and the community in a way to help us understand how indoor farming can benefit the region and be an economic solution for farmers."
Institute Director Mark Gignac said equipment should arrive in about eight to 10 weeks.
The project is about engaging producers in the region, Gignac said.
"This is really about working with industry and growers," he said.
The center will be housed in an existing greenhouse complex on the Institute's campus. It will be converted into a more modern facility for the center. The work should take about two months and the modern greenhouse complex will be about 4,200 square feet, Moore said.
The complex is located directly behind the Institute's main building.
It will include vertical growing racks to maximize space. High-tech engineering and technology will be integrated and on display throughout the center, Moore said.
Demonstration crops will include lettuce, herbs, strawberry, blackberry, hemp and others, Moore said.
Also, faculty and staff will research and provide information on raising fish in controlled environments using aquaponics, she said.
The first employee started about two weeks ago, Gignac said.
Controlled environmental agriculture helps protect plants from disease and stress and provides the best growing conditions for high-quality, quick-to-harvest food products — sometimes as fast as two weeks depending on the crop, Moore said.
AeroFarms, an indoor farming producer in New Jersey, recently announced the world's largest indoor farm to be located in Cane Creek Centre in Pittsylvania County.
"AeroFarms will be a resource for us because they are a leader in this sector," Gignac said.
The Institute's center will introduce indoor farming technology to those in the region interested in entering the market, Moore said. That will be done through workshops, site visits, and the web.
"The Institute's primary goal is economic development," said Scott Lowman, director of applied research at the Institute. "That's what is behind this."
The project should be operational in about two or three months, Lowman said.
Virginia Tech's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will provide funding for staff, systems to be installed and materials, Moore said. The Institute will provide the greenhouse complex and staff time. Funding is also being sought for the project's other needs.
